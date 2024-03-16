March 17 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(10) TRIPPI T has shown some useful Cape form and should go close.

(8) SILVER SAVAGE has done well on this course and will be a big threat.

(7) RAILROAD was a beaten favourite last run. Deserves another chance.

(5) BOMBER STREAM disappointed last start in the soft and is not out of it on his penultimate showing.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) DAWN SURPRISE has been consistent over this course and distance and can go one better.

(8) ONE SMART COOKIE has missed the money only twice in seven outings. Worth each-way.

(1) AN AIR OF PRIDE has been costly to follow. But she has been consistent and cannot be ignored as a likely winner.

(2) ELUSIVE BELLE has shown some fair form over further but is back to a sprint. It may be a case of back to the drawing board.

Race 3 (1,750m)

(12) CONNOISSEUR has come on with each outing. He was a close second last start after a short break. Strong chance.

(4) GLOBAL MOVEMENT made no show on the Poly in his local debut over a distance seemingly short of his best. The blinkers have been removed and leading jockey Richard Fourie has been booked over what looks to be a more suitable trip.

(6) POWER STAR looks the pick of Doug Campbell’s pair of veterans after failing narrowly last time and stays the trip.

(8) HUNTERS ARROW has not been far back over a shorter journey at his last two starts.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(12) PAPA C has his third run after a break. He goes well this trip and Duncan Howells has stayed with top apprentice Kobeli Lihaba.

(8) QUERARI’S DREAM is lightly raced and was a recent maiden winner. He can follow up.

(11) SHOEFELLA has been knocking on the door. It has been a long time between drinks but looks to be coming along the right way.

(5) QUANTIFIER has not been out of the money of late but all his runs have been over further.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(9) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE seldom runs a bad race. Wendy Whitehead seems to have picked the right race for his sixth win. He was a close second behind Cupid’s Song on the Poly last time.

(8) ALL THE TIME comes off a string of three straight wins but has crept up the handicap. However, the field is not strong and he can make it four.

(2) MASTERBLING drops in class and did show some improvement with blinkers last time. Fourie rides, which is always a good sign.

(1) IRON WILL was a surprise winner over this course and distance last time but is now 2.5kg worse off in the handicap.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) ODE TO THE OCEAN has taken time to come to hand but has been going the right way. Looks primed for this.

(6) PHUTULICIOUS is lightly raced and shed his maiden tag in good fashion. Expect another top run.

(9) GIAMBATTISTA has won his last two outings over the distance on the Poly. He has also done well on the turf and a hat-trick is well within his grasp.

(1) PONGOLA gets 1.5kg off his back, courtesy of Rachel Venniker’s allowance and his best recent effort has been over the distance on the turf. He also has a pole-position draw.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) NORTHERN WARRIOR has been knocking on the door and Michael Roberts appears to have picked the right race.

Lihaba has been “jocked off” (9) EL DRAQUE, who he has partnered to two wins and two placings. He is now aboard (1) VOLDEMORT, whose form is not that inspiring but the switch to the turf could be the key.

(2) WINTER BARON is down in class and has good recent form on this course. He has a fair weight.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(9) NELLIE MELBA is a recent maiden winner and that form has worked out well. She can follow up.

(8) SHONA KIRSTY YVES has been making steady progress since donning blinkers. The horse is much better off in the weights with (3) MAGGIE SMITH, who finished ahead of her last time.

(10) STING RAY was a narrow winner last run under Fourie, who has jumped ship to ride Nellie Melba.