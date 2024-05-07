Smart Star rates highly after fluent workout

Smart Star (Amirul Ismadi) holding off Free Fallin' (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) in a Class 4 1,600m race on Dec 2, 2023. He caught the eye with a smart 42.1sec gallop over 600m on May 7 and looks ship-shape for his assignment on May 12.

In this sport, like in all others, an element of luck is sometimes needed when you are heading for that spot at the top of the podium.

Well, Smart Star did not have things go his way at his last start over the 2,000m trip and, as we now know, it probably did cost him the race.

Smart Star had to do it the hard way on April 21. Under the guidance of French jockey Ryan Curatolo, he had to take the scenic route – and without cover – for all of the arduous journey, which meant he covered more ground than his five rivals.

To compound matters, it was later reported that he had cast an off-fore plate during the race.

Yes, on the day, the five-year-old by Star Witness did not get any of the smart breaks a galloper would need in a race like that.

Still, and very much to his credit, he tossed in a mighty effort when finishing second by a head to Saint Tropez.

That day, racegoers sent him off as the $10 favourite – many remembering his maiden win on Nov 18, 2023, was over 2,000m on turf – but they did not get a return on their investments.

Well, if you were one of them, the advice is simple. Stick with him on May 12, when he comes under starter’s orders in the Class 4 1,700m race on the Polytrack.

It may serve his backers well to recall that the Smart Bet Stable runner has also notched two wins on the alternative surface – over 1,600m on Dec 2, 2023, and over 1,700m on Jan 14.

A win on April 21 would have given trainer David Koka four-bagger for the day but it was not meant to be.

Well, Kok has let that one slide and Smart Star was out on the training track bright and earlyon May 7 and the high-flying conditioner – currently third on the table with 20 winners – would have liked the work put in by his charge.

Ridden by Curatolo, Smart Star was not extended when running the 600m in 42.1sec.

It was a smart piece of work by the Australian-bred and it should ensure that he will be in the pink of condition when race daycomes along.

Taking on Smart Star in the same race is Eruption. Owned by Buffalo Stable and trained by Tim Fitzsimmons, the Australian-bred gelding was another who turned in a good gallop when covering the 600m in 39.2.

With such an explosive name, it is hardly surprising that he has already put two wins (both over 1,400m) on the board, that last one coming on March 2.

The big query is the extra 300m he has to cover on May 12. To date, the three-year-old by Xtravagant has not raced beyond 1,400m.

But he looks an honestsort and there could be something in reserve that we have not seen.

The Class 4 race over 1,400m on May 12 is also shaping up to be an exciting affair.

It brings together a nice field and two of the leading contenders were out on the training track on May 7.

Roda Robot had leading jockey Bruno Queiroz doing the steering when running the 600m in 37.9 while Sacred Command made many new friendswhen he ran out the trip in 38.7.

Trained by Jason Ong and Richard Lim respectively, Roda Robot and Sacred Command should be among the fancied runners in the race coming up and their connections will be looking for a big show from them.

Still a four-year-old, Roda Robot has been a busy runner, having raced 31 times for six wins and four seconds. Yes, he has been a good horse to have in the yardand there is a big chancethat the son of Mongolian Khan can give the connections of Warplan Racing Stable plenty to cheer.

As for Sacred Command, the track and trip will suit the two-time winner who, on May 20, 2023, picked up his first win when he objected successfully against the winner, Winning Stride.

The New Zealand-bred gelding has been winless since June 17, when he saluted in a Class 3 race over 1,600m on the Polytrack.

But the six-year-old by Epaulette gets intothis race on the back of two trials, where he was kept on a good hold when ridden by his trainer.

The Lucky Blue Stable will, no doubt, be hoping he is ready to snap a 10-month drought.

