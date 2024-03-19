March 20 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

Many first-timers but, of those who have run, (9) SOHO STAR nearly caused a major boilover on debut over this course and distance. He finished a narrow second and a repeat of that effort should see him break through second-up.

(3) FAMOUS WARRIOR found strong market support on debut but ran well below expectations. He deserves another chance.

Comments from their trainers suggest that first-timers (7) CATS PAJAMAS and (10) NEW FRONTIER are expected to make an impression.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Mike Miller holds a strong hand, with the stable jockey Tristan Godden-ridden (5) MR NIBBLES likely on the “right” one. He improved nicely second-up.

(7) THE SPECIALIST was very green on debut and did find some market support. With leading jockey Richard Fourie aboard, expect some improvement.

(9) ACT OF GENIUS is another from the Miller stable. He has shown ability but has been rested and may need this outing.

(3) GOOD LIVING caught the eye on debut and is another who should improve with the experience.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) THE MIKADO raced greenly on debut but came from way back to finish second. The extra furlong should suit.

(1) HAVANA MOON is another from the strong Miller yard and came on nicely second-up. He has the benefit of experience.

(4) DAPPER raced greenly in a smart debut over this course and distance and should come on with the experience.

(3) SAMUEL LONGSWORD improved last run in the soft going and can run into the money.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) STAR OF THE FUTURE returns from a break but showed up well on debut for Frank Robinson, whose stable is starting to come to hand.

(3) AVRO PRINCE started at long odds at his second start but was not beaten far. He should feature in this field.

(1) TERIYAKI has been improving slowly, finishing third last start. Has an each-way chance again.

(6) PLETTENBERG looks to be the best of the Michael Roberts runners and can do better over this trip.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) DYNASTY’S LAST has been a late starter but made marked improvement at her second outing when sent over a mile. Fourie has been engaged.

(9) TOMYRIS has gone close at her last two starts at this course. The extra furlong should suit but she is drawn widest, though.

(6) GORGEOUS GIRL looks held by Tomyris on their last run but the addition of cheek pieces could make the difference.

(8) SUNSHINE SALLY raced greenly on her sprint debut and steps up to a mile. She is one to watch in the market.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) ICE SUNSATION has been knocking on the door and looks nicely weighted. The mare has also drawn pole at a course that she knows well.

(3) LUCKY MISS seldom runs a bad race and goes well over this course and distance.

(4) GRANDI ORECCHIE has been off the course since August 2023 but is clearly smart. Watch the market.

Last-start winner (7) LADY HEIST faces a number of old rivals but is 2.5kg worse off with Ice Sunsation and has a tricky draw to overcome.

Race 7 (1,950m)

(5) PINSTRIPE took on stronger opposition last run from a testing draw and is down in class. She has a big weight but has Kobeli Lihaba’s 1.5kg claim.

(1) THEAPPLEOFMYEYE may just have found her last run a touch out of her compass. Fourie stays with the ride over a shorter trip.

(7) ELEGANT ACT is a recent maiden winner but had consistent form before that. She could follow up in this company.

(4) FREE WILL comes from the in-form Gary Rich stable. With a light weight, she can run a place.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Former Grade 1 winner (8) LOVE BOMB is struggling for her fifth win but it has not been for lack of trying. Robinson switches her to the turf after a string of Poly runs and she came from a long way back to finish a close third last time. The blinkers go up and the extra furlong will be in her favour.

(6) CONVOCATION took on stronger rivals last time. That was her first run back after a layoff, which is not always ideal.

(3) AISLING ran a shocker under Fourie last time and the jockey has jumped ship for Convocation. The mare, however, is way better than that showing and can surprise.

(7) GET IN THE Q has a big weight but goes well over this course and distance.