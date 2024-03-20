March 21 SA (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) IT’S PERSONAL is the only runner in the line-up with race experience and that ought to stand him in good stead, especially with Richard Fourie engaged. The betting will provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers on debut.

Before any market clues, (1) BAD MEDICINE, (2) BUFFALO STORM CODY and (4) GOLD FEVER are of particular interest given their attractive pedigrees.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Second on debut over 800m despite a slow start, (7) RODEO DRIVE could, with the benefit of that experience, improve to go one better.

However, any market support for well-bred newcomer (4) FAR REACHING will have to be respected.

(6) POINTER, (3) FALCON HILL and cleverly named (5) PINATUBO are others to keep an eye on.

Race 3 (2,000m)

Regally bred (8) FOREST GOD, who cost a handsome 3.3 million rand (S$233,500) as a yearling, has been brought along steadily and looks ready for the step-up to this distance.

He will, however, need to improve over the extra to thwart the challenges of (2) ROSSORE FINALE and (3) DARK SILVER, both of whom are also likely to appreciate going this trip.

Stoutly bred (10) DYNAMIC LASS is lightly raced and, on the evidence of her last start, is another expected to improve given this sterner test of stamina.

Race 4 (2,600m)

(1) ROYAL MAZARIN is undefeated in two starts this year and at the top of his game, so should remain competitive under another five-point penalty.

Progressive (2) KUDZU is unexposed over this trip but likely to pose a threat if as effective over the extra.

(3) IDEAL FUTURE has no stamina doubts and should benefit from her rider’s 4kg allowance to play a leading role.

(4) AGAMEMNON, the only maiden in the race, has also shown enough to make his presence felt.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) ARIEL’S JET was half-a-length ahead of (1) FEELING GROOVY over 1,600m last time and ought to confirm that form on 2.5kg better terms.

(4) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE is inconsistent but finished third over track and trip in her penultimate start, so is capable of acquitting herself competitively.

(5) DAMOVA and (8) HAVE A PARTY are both better than disappointing recent displays suggest, while last-start KZN Poly winner (7) SUMMERLAND has claims too despite a seven-point penalty and wide starting berth.

Front runner (9) PASCHALS SAMORE completes the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) WILLOW EXPRESS has not won for the better part of two years but has found form having dropped to a competitive mark in the ratings and could add to his tally from an inside draw.

Fellow top-weight (1) GOLDEN PAVILION is progressive and has found his niche with this headgear fitted, so ought to fight for victory over a trip that should, on the evidence of his last start, be right up his alley.

Maturing last-start winner (3) AL BAYREG will, on pedigree, also be better suited to this distance.

(8) LAUGHING WILLIAM is in good form and should be competitive too.

Race 7 (1,450m)

Improving 3yo geldings (6) WARHAWK BOMBER and (10) JOKER MAN have progressive profiles and are likely to remain competitive, even at this level. Preference, however, is for the latter who is open to any amount of improvement over this distance for the first time under just 53kg.

(7) CAPTAIN OF GRIT and (5) WHISPERS OF WAR are consistent performers with sound references at this level, so should make their presence felt, while last-start winner (8) CIAN THE CONQUEROR is not incapable of confirming recent improvement with the headgear retained.

(1) PAISLEY PARK and (2) PROPHET are not without a chance either.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(8) LOVEGRASS landed a betting coup on debut and is open to any amount of improvement on her return.

(2) ON CUE has references at a higher level and ought to fare better in this grade, so could pose a threat.

(1) GOCEKWITHLOVE ran well enough on her handicap debut to warrant respect on her reappearance, while last-start winner (10) BLUP BLUP is dangerous to discount from an inside draw under a 4kg claimer.

(3) LILY OF THE NILE, on her Highveld/stable debut, and (4) WOMEN OF FAME are others to consider.