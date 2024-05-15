May 16 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

A moderate Work Riders maiden to begin the meeting and (4) GOLD AGENT is unlikely to get a better chance to break her duck.

(1) TRIP TO STATES and (5) THE NAVY LARK have the form and experience to pose a threat, though newcomer (8) SEVENTEEN AGAIN would not have to be special to make her presence felt.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(8) RODEO DRIVE has finished second in both starts, the latest after a four-month layoff, so should have more to offer with improved fitness and the benefit of experience.

(10) VALIEVA, runner-up in three of her last four outings, would not be winning out of turn either.

(5) HEY HEY JULIA and (6) JILTED ought to have come on appreciably after pleasing introductions, so could get involved.

Newcomers (1) ACCEPT COOKIES, (2) DESERT CLOUD and (7) ROAMING SPIRIT are bred to be useful.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) WOLF MOUNTAIN finished a close-up second on debut behind a highly regarded sort who had the benefit of an introductory outing. He need not improve a great deal to open his account.

(8) ZAFAR, (3) HOWZIT BOET and (2) FRENCH BOLT should improve after encouraging debut displays, so could fight out the minors.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) DRAGON DRAGON and (10) JUST THE TWO OF US are improving three-year-old fillies. Both filled the runner-up berth in their latest outings and could fight out the finish.

Youngster (13) GREEN LIGHTNING finished an encouraging third on debut and, with the benefit of that experience, should improve to pose a threat.

(12) GAELIC DANCER showed enough in two starts before her 12-week absence to make her presence felt.

(2) SMASHING and (6) TOGETHER AGAIN complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) NKANDLA GOLD is at the top of his game and ran well enough under this 4kg apprentice in a stronger race last time to play a leading role.

(4) LULU’S BOY is closely matched with that rival on recent form, so also warrants respect.

(5) MUNCHKIN recently beat (8) PENDRAGON and (10) SAMOA over 1,000m on the Classic track but those rivals could turn the tables on these terms.

(7) IN THE ETHER should appreciate a return to this shorter trip and ought to acquit herself competitively, too. Include in exotics.

Race 6 (2,400m)

Maturing (1) TO THE RESCUE and consistent (2) LEESON have run well when tried over 2,400m, so are capable of a forward showing under top impost of 60kg.

(6) ROYAL MAZARIN and (8) NUCLEAR FORCE handle the trip well and have both the form and experience to be competitive.

Progressive three-year-old fillies (10) ONE RELIGION and (9) KAKIEBOS are open to improvement stepping up to this distance for the first time.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) DARK SILVER has improved with blinkers fitted and confirmed as much with a last-start maiden win over 2,000m. He is as effective over this shorter trip and need only overcome his No. 11 gate.

(2) FUSHIMI INARI has the form and experience to pose a threat.

(4) LEAO ALADO bounced back to best last time (the form of that win has been franked) and could pose a big threat.

(11) CARNELO, (8) EIGER SANCTION and (12) GUY ALEXANDER can make their presence felt.

Race 8 (1,400m)

Veteran (2) WHORLY WHORLY won last time and will have every chance if taking his place. It could, however, pay to follow the progress of well-bred, first-start scorer (7) REDCHERRY LANE, who is open to any amount of improvement after scoring in a Work Riders maiden on debut.

(3) GRAPE SHOT returned to winning ways over 1,200m last time and should remain competitive over this extended trip.

(11) CITYSCAPE could also improve stepping up to this distance for the first time. Respect.

(9) ZENOBIA’S GOLD completes the shortlist.