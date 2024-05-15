Big Max may just get big break soon

The Leslie Khoo-trained Big Max (No. 3), with Ryan Curatolo in the saddle, rushing home for second behind Now Picture in Trial 1 at Kranji on May 14.

Yet to punch home a win after 10 race starts, Big Max could finally be making track to the winner’s circle – provided, of course, he manages to bring his trial form to the races.

One of only nine gallopers left in trainer Leslie Khoo’s yard, the three-year-old was most impressive at the trials on May 14. He did not win that 1,000m hit-out, but took second behind Now Picture.

But the manner in which he finished off that run gave us the impression that he could soon break the duck and put his first Kranji win on the board.

Always running in the slipstream of the winner, he made his move over the final furlong when Now Picture, under a strong ride by his track rider, began to show weakness in the legs.

However, it was a case of too little, too late.

The gap which Now Picture had established – at times, it was as wide as six lengths – was too much of a hurdle to surmount and that late charge by Big Max was futile.

The winning margin was half-a-length and it was a relatively slow trial in which the winner clocked 1min 03.05sec.

But Khoo would have been pleased. So, too, his rider Ryan Curatolo.

After all, and in fairness, Big Max deserves better.

While his most recent runs have not done much to inspire confidence, he did toss in a grand effort when second to Rubik Kid on March 23.

On the strength of that showing, we expected more from him in his subsequent runs.

But he could not deliver.

However, Khoo must be doing something right.

After all, that finishing burst on May 14 was an indication of better things to come.

So, keep him on your radar. Big Max is not going to Hollywood any time soon, but he could be making tracks to the winner’s circle.

So, how about the winner, Now Picture?

Sure, you remember him from his last run on May 4. He was the one who swung out so wide when turning for home that even the television cameras could not keep him in focus.

He eventually pulled up and got a DNF (Did Not Finish) beside his name.

Well, he did everything right on May 14. He led the field, took the home turn without much ado, kept to the rails and stayed there to win.

Just for the record, Now Picture has been to the trials nine times but that last one was the first time we had seen him finish on top.

Well, do not expect miracles from him. Trainer Mahadi Taib will need more than a magic wand to bring Now Picture to winning form.

For now, at least, the Satono Aladdin four-year-old knows what it feels like to hug the rails and win something.

Perhaps he might soon bring that “feeling” to the races.

The second and final trial of the morning saw Taling Pling win with a sweeping move close to home.

Ridden by Simon Kok and jumping from gate four in that five-horse hit-out, Taling Pling was always in touch with the leaders, Bizar Wins and Forget Romance.

There he stayed, passing the 600m and into the home straight.

But, with a furlong to go, we saw that old finish which Taling Pling has exhibited in his races on a few occasions.

In one swift move, he collared Bizar Wins (Krisna Thangamani) and quickly put the runner-up Forget Romance (Troy See) to the sword. He went on to win by a neck and in a decent time of 1:00.67.

To date, Taling Pling has won two from nine. The first win came when he was known as Mykyta and trained by Michael Clements.

Sent over to Ricardo Le Grange’s yard, he scored his second win on Nov 18.

Since then, he has been winless but there have been some positive signs.

Like that win at the trials on May 14. It was inspiring stuff. He had saved his heroics for that flight to the finish – and it paid off.

All that is left is for him to bring that show to the races.

brian@sph.com.sg