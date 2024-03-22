March 23 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) ENCHANTING LADY has been threatening and deserves her maiden exit permit.

(5) SMASHING and (3) FEATHER DANCER are showing up nicely, while stablemate (9) LA CHANCE is sure to improve on a fair debut.

Watch debutante (8) JUST THE TWO OF US.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) TUSCAN ROMANCE caught the eye first-up when running on strongly from a long way back to finish second over this track and trip. Need not improve a great deal to open her account.

(10) IN THE GREEN ZONE and (3) BABELICIOUS have the form and experience to pose as threats.

Any support for the well-bred newcomers (1) MY ONLY WEAKNESS, (4) GREENLIGHT SKYE and (8) HUSH MONEY could be indicative of their chances.

Race 3 (1,400m)

If debutante (8) THE CROWN attracts solid support, then it could be wise to follow.

(1) ZENOBIA’S GOLD is improving with racing and could get off the mark.

Stablemate (4) LIKE A BUTTERFLY is also looking to improve and cannot be ignored for some money.

(7) ILHA DA ORANGE should come on heaps from her debut run. Respect.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) THE ABDICATOR has improved as a gelding and confirmed that by finishing second over this track and trip in a similar contest. Will play a leading role.

(4) PIROSHKA and (6) BLUFF ON BLUFF are consistent sorts with solid credentials.

The best-weighted (3) SOUTHERN SKIES has also shown enough to make her presence felt.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) POLICY OF TRUTH has been knocking on the door and could get his just reward.

(1) MASTERSHIP was given a long break after going wrong last time but is capable.

The same applies to (9) MOCHA FRAPPE, who has shown promise.

(5) TROMBETTISTA did well after a layoff and should make his presence felt.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(9) ELLORIX has found one to beat in both starts in 2024 over 1,200m and deserves her moment of success.

(7) HANGING ROCK returns from a layoff but has both the form and experience to fight for victory.

(5) SPIRIT GUIDE and (2) LUCY ROCKET were disappointing last time out but could have a say if bouncing back to their best form.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(1) DREAMLAND was hampered last time and could make amends.

(7) GREEN FLASH never recovered from a bump at the start last time but is better than that.

(4) TURBO POWER is holding form and cannot be ignored for the money.

(9) MAX THE OTTER could make the quartet.

Race 8 (1,600m)

The improving (8) PLUM PUDDING was runner-up over this track and trip last time and will likely go one better.

(2) SAINT BRIGID and (3) TICKING BOMB have also improved and are likely to pose as threats.

(11) NATIONAL DISGRACE is drawn wide but has scope to improve on her return to action.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) TIME FO ORCHIDS is aiming for four straight wins. But she has a hefty 62kg on her back, giving (8) WOMAN OF POWER 8.5kg which could make things interesting.

(2) GLOBAL THUNDER is honest and could challenge.

(6) WINGS WITHIN ME, (9) WHITE HILLS and (4) MYTHICAL DREAM are for the quartets.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(1) APACHE CHIEF has run well in defeat from a wide draw in his last three starts. Ought to be more competitive from a plum draw.

(3) DAIMYO improved for the step-up to this distance with blinkers removed last time.

(6) NOCTURNAL FLIGHT was not disgraced in the lucrative Gold Rush and the drop back into a maiden should result in a more competitive showing.

The well-bred and gelded (10) MOREMI GORGE should find this distance to his liking.

Race 11 (2,000m)

(3) MAURAUDING HORDE has come really well and should have no problem in disposing of this field for a hat-trick of wins.

If he goes wrong, then (5) FUSHIMI INARI, who is running well, could take up the advantage.

Stablemates (7) TO THE RESCUE and (1) JORDAN could make the trifecta.

Race 12 (1,800m)

(1) GIMME MORE TIME was rewarded for consistency with a last-start success over 2,200m. Should remain competitive despite a penalty and a shorter trip.

(9) BROADWAY GIRL is better off on these terms, so should have a say, too.

(4) TIME FOR LOVE and (3) GENTLEMAN JOE are also weighted to pose as threats.

Race 13 (2,000m)

(2) RAFFLES clearly needed his last run and should come on heaps to stake a strong claim.

(8) POORLITTLERICHGIRL beat (5) TROIS TROIS QUATRE by a head last time and the 1kg difference could bring them together.

(9) VIVA BRAZIL is reaching her peak run and is sporting blinkers, so respect.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(9) ASPECT has won back-to-back over this course and distance but is facing a six-point penalty.

(11) MICHAEL FARADAY also gets a penalty after a last-start victory over this track and trip but should remain competitive.

(4) OLIVER zoomed home second in a similar course-and-distance contest last time and is likely to go close again.

(13) DANCINGTOTHELIGHT and (2) SOOTY have scope to improve over this distance.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(5) KISSING MACHINE and (3) HAPPY MO strolled in when opening their accounts. The one that comes on the most could take the honours.

(1) OCTOBER FAIR was 2½ lengths behind (6) MIGHTY GODDESS but the 3kg difference could bring them together.

Race 16 (1,400m)

(10) SAN PEDRO bounced back to form after the blinkers were dispensed with by finishing second in a stronger race over this track and trip last time. Strong chance.

The unexposed three-year-old (11) GREETING MY MASTER drops in class after having competed in both Guineas trials and is open to improvement.

(3) SOLOMONS SEAL, (7) FUN ZONE and (1) CARRIACOU complete the shortlist.