March 3 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The Danny Shum-trained Chill Chibi is a very nice horse and the best of him is yet to be seen. He rates strongly in the Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) for four-year-olds in Race 7 at Sha Tin on March 3.

Race 1 (1,650m)

1 Asian One is racing well in this grade and gets a super winning chance. The hefty weight is a slight negative, though. But his last two runs in the grade have shown significant improvement.

8 Get The Monies continues to make headway and the favourable draw holds him in very good stead. Expect a soft run throughout.

2 M M Nebula can bounce back with a return to the dirt course. But he has a wide draw to overcome and form to reverse.

9 Chiron won well two starts ago. He is holding his condition.

Race 2 (1,200m)

3 Windcheater won well on debut and gets another shot in Class 4. Expect further improvement from him, even from a wider draw.

9 Sky Trust is taking the right steps forward. He continues to progress and should do so again.

13 Gangnam Star slots in light but has mixed form. He has shown ability at times and his race fitness gives him a slight edge.

4 Golden Darci is lightly raced and gets the services of Hugh Bowman. His last-start fifth was his best showing from five starts.

Race 3 (1,650m)

2 All For St Paul’s can find the front once more and play catch me if you can. He is a tough character to reel in sometimes and should give this group a hard time.

6 Alacrity posted a close second over this course and distance two starts ago. He can return to that level of form with a switch back to the dirt course.

9 Adefill knows how to win over this course and distance. A two-time winner this season, he is favoured under the light weight.

3 Mr Ascendency, a three-time winner, including his last start, is next best.

Race 4 (1,600m)

12 Devas Twelve has continued to improve and his ceiling is yet to be reached. He slots in light and pairs favourably with Zac Purton, although he will need to overcome the draw.

6 Celtic Times is consistent, even if he has yet to win in Hong Kong. Expect another solid run from him.

10 Fruity Warrior is lightly raced and is open to further development. He will be coming home late and hard.

1 Laugh Tale made significant headway first-up this campaign. He can take another forward step.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 Stellar Swift, a first-up winner in Australia, has since trialled well in Hong Kong for his debut. He can take the right steps forward and give this group something to worry about.

6 Lady’s Choice is racing well and narrowly missed last start. He will be fighting out another finish.

1 I Give is already a six-time winner this season. Suited in this grade, he should find the front again in a bid to offset the gate. He will look the winner at some stage.

2 Not Usual Star has claims. He is in the right form.

Race 6 (1,200m)

10 Less Is More was impeded in the straight last start. He clearly had much more to give and can show that with Bowman sticking aboard over further. The one to beat.

7 Sky Heart has made an impact early with two placings from his first two starts. He will get his opportunity to continue improving.

2 Wonderful Unicorn has a suitable draw and is open to improving off the back of his latest effort, which was first-up this term.

5 Always Fluke has his fair share of ability. A winner three starts back, he can make his presence felt.

Race 7 (1,800m)

HONG KONG CLASSIC CUP

3 Chill Chibi is a very nice horse and we have not seen the best of him yet. He had a minor setback, although his latest trackwork and trial suggest it is a thing of the past. An impressive winner at Happy Valley over this trip, he rates strongly.

4 Ensued loves the distance and just has the draw to overcome. He has done nothing wrong and has impressed with three wins and a last-start second from five outings in Hong Kong.

1 Helios Express, with five wins, a second and a third from seven starts, is the likely favourite. But this will be another test for him.

14 Star Mac can finish hard and fast again. Keep safe.

Race 8 (1,000m)

3 Whizz Kid is a Group 3 winner over this course and trip. He can bounce back after finishing eighth at Group 1 level last start, especially with Purton taking the reins.

5 Invincible Sage loves the course and distance and is aiming to add to his three track-and-trip wins this term.

11 Supreme Lucky slots in light and is favoured. Expect sharp improvement over this trip.

1 Duke Wai can make his presence felt. He has the class to contend strongly.

Race 9 (2,000m)

6 Noble Pursuit is chasing a third straight win – and fourth – this season. He steps up in trip, which is always a slight concern. But it appears well within his grasp. He needs to win to earn consideration for the BMW Hong Kong Derby.

10 Nicholson Returns can mix his form but is a major threat over this track and trip.

2 Simple Hedge rises in distance. He has shown this distance is suitable and gets his chance.

12 Flamingo Trillion is consistent and gets his opportunity.

Race 10 (1,400m)

6 Superb Kid is in super form. He was an excellent winner two starts ago and is holding his condition. Hard to beat.

11 Magnificent Nine is a winner in waiting. He has shown this across three starts in Hong Kong.

4 Romantic Laos can mix his form but he does know how to win. The inside gate affords him a sweet run throughout.

1 Blue Marlin is a talent who is seeking a fourth course-and-distance triumph. He has a few rating points still in hand.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club