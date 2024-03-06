March 6 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(5) DUCHESS OF GOLD was second-best when trying further last run, but Robbie Hill’s filly looks well handicapped back over what looks to be a more suitable trip.

(3) MAURITANIA was a beaten favourite last run, after winning over this course and distance at her penultimate start. She is now 6.5kg worse off with Duchess Of Gold for her four-length win.

(2) BABY ON BOARD ran well below her best last time and that run is best ignored. However, she is a whopping 6.5kg worse off with Duchess of Gold.

(4) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES ran no sort of race behind recent winner Sting Ray last time. She is lightly raced and Garth Puller has stepped her up to what may be a more suitable tip.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) QUANABI was a beaten favourite over this course and distance last time, but Richard Fourie has stayed loyal to Wendy Whitehead’s filly. Although again drawn in gate 8, a better performance can be expected this time.

Quanabi finished behind (3) MISS LIALAH when last they met but Miss Lialah is now 4kg worse off, which should be enough to turn the tables.

Veteran (4) STAR CHOICE has come good for Frank Robinson, winning her last two starts. But she did get a five-point rise, which could scupper her chances.

(7) DOLLAR A DIME has her third run back from a break and has come down in the handicap. The one to keep an eye on.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) MISS PLATINA was much improved first time out for Tienie Prinsloo. The filly is having only her fourth start, second for the stable, and the extra furlong should suit.

(10) ACCUMULATE has the worst draw, after staying on resolutely for third last time. Fourie stays with the ride.

(3) SWEET JULIA found market support on her Poly debut and finished a narrow second. A repeat can see her go close again.

(7) MADAME POMPADOUR has been frustrating to follow and is way better than her recent form would suggest. She gets the services of the in-form Kobeli Lihaba, whose 1.5kg claim can come in handy.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) NOW I GOT YOU has improved with his new stable and has his third outing for Nathan Kotzen. He has been dropping off an impossibly high rating and had the worst draw last time. He has now drawn pole position and the extra furlong should suit.

(2) PATRONAGE is never far off them and goes well on this surface.

(3) TIME TOGETHER was a close second when taking on stronger rivals last time. Brevan Plaatjies’ 4kg claim is a plus.

(7) THE GLIDING FISH is back on his favourite surface and is better than his last two outings on the turf.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) ROY’S COMMAND is no slouch on his day and, as an older horse, Paul Gadsby has declared blinkers for the first time. Improving all the while, he was a close third last time.

(3) QUICK STAR has had two sprint-ups since a layoff with an inexperienced apprentice aboard. He is up in trip with Lihaba in the irons, so one can expect a much-improved effort.

(9) FARLAND took on much stronger opposition when winning last time but has a wide draw and a five-point rise to contend with. However, Doug Campbell has booked Rachel Venniker for her 1.5kg allowance to balance the “deficit”.

(10) KHANYISA INDLELA is way better than his last effort. His best recent form has been on the turf but he has also done well on the Poly. Alyson Wright’s charge is 1kg down in the handicap.

Race 6 (1,700m)

(5) MEXICAN PETE has been racing in feature company and is back in the handicap affair. He has a fair rating to contend with but the switch to the Poly and the slightly weaker opposition could see Fran Robinson’s charge return to the winner’s box.

Fellow three-year-old (2) WINTER GAMES has gone close to the likes of Sanderingham Summit and Quasiforsure, and was in need of his last run, in which Mike Miller had him in blinkers for the first time. The blinkers come off and he steps up to what may well prove to be a more suitable trip.

(4) BANZAI PIPELINE goes well over this course and distance and Sean Veale will find it hard going to make 52kg, which may be an indication of the gelding’s chances.

(1) PIRATE PRINCE has the best draw and is smart on his day. But he has not been out since last November.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(5) LOVE BOMB has had no luck in the handicap. Just when she appears to be off a competitive mark, she found one to beat and the handicappers penalised her. But that may not be enough to stop her from a deserving fifth victory.

The lightly raced (2) LE PREMIERE has run her two best races on the Poly and is better off in the weights with (4) VISION OF WILL and (8) KENNEDY on their last meeting. She will benefit from the better draw and Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Duncan Howells holds a useful hand with (10) FRENCH PRINCESS and (7) POPPY OF BAYEUX. French Princess has not been the easiest at home but improved when tried with blinkers. She was in need of her last run and now has a strong chance despite the widest draw. Poppy Of Bayeux backs up after a good third. She showed good pace but may well prefer the extra furlong.

(6) BLUSH OF DAWN has improved with blinkers and has Fourie back in the irons.

(4) SWISS PARADISE was much improved with blinkers last run. Although she runs in cheek pieces this time, a repeat showing should see her in the firing line.