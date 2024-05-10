May 11 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Vincent Ho, who guided the Francis Lui-trained Baby Crystal to victory on the Sha Tin straight course over 1,000m on April 14, hops aboard again on May 11. The popular Hong Kong jockey is booked in nine of the 10 races.

Race 1 (1,400m)

13 General Winner produced one of his best runs last time. He can take another step forward and the featherweight impost bodes well.

4 Master Of All is seeking back-to-back wins. He gets another chance in this grade, which is suitable.

6 Beat Hollow can roll forward and take plenty of catching.

1 Always Awesome gets down to the bottom grade. Chance.

Race 2 (1,650m)

1 Alacrity has the class edge. He has raced well on the dirt before and deserves another win.

5 M Unicorn was an impressive last-start winner on the dirt course. Has claims.

3 Berlin Tango is racing well and he caught the eye late last start when charging home from the tail of the field.

6 So We Joy is versatile. He does his best racing over this course and distance.

Race 3 (1,000m)

1 Baby Crystal loves the course and distance. He is after a fourth win from his last five starts. Vincent Ho hops aboard again.

5 Flying High has been a touch disappointing this season. Still, he gets a great chance over his preferred track and trip.

3 Pleasant Endeavor is another who is suited to the straight course and trip. He will press forward.

10 Ka Ying Victory gets in light.

Race 4 (1,650m)

5 Fast Victory goes about his racing well and his latest effort was sound. Any further improvement can easily see him win.

6 Triumphant Warrior has consistency on his side and the services of Zac Purton once more.

11 Sun Of Makfi slots in light. He is better suited to Class 5 now, although he has won in this grade before.

8 Starship Eighty is next in line.

Race 5 (1,200m)

3 King Miles is after consecutive wins. He is a nice horse on the rise and the inside draw is favourable.

9 Strathbarry is lightly raced. He is better than his record suggests. The wide gate is the only concern.

6 Awesome Treasure has a favourable draw. He is aiming to snap three straight runner-up efforts.

5 Super Highway is next best.

Race 6 (1,200m)

12 Strathpeffer is still without a win but has been racing well this season. Matthew Chadwick knows the horse and he gets his opportunity once more under the featherweight impost.

3 Lo Pan Spirit was an impressive winner on debut. He gets another shot in the same grade.

6 Sky Prophet caught the eye last start. He will get back and do his best work late.

11 Hayday is racing well and the light weight will help his cause.

Race 7 (1,600m)

9 Bourbonaire has performed well all season, aside from the odd form blip. He is proven in the grade and over this trip.

2 Flaming Rabbit will find an early lead and give this group something to reel in.

3 Mr Ascendency is in career best form. He is holding his condition.

7 Chancheng Glory returns to a suitable distance.

Race 8 (1,400m)

3 Winning Gold coasted to an impressive win last start. He only needs to replicate that effort to have a chance again.

11 Super Taichi is lightly raced but has shown ability.

14 Young Horizon won well two runs back. He can be competitive.

5 Golden Rise mixes his form but is capable.

Race 9 (1,400m)

8 Sky Trust is lightly raced and taking all the right steps forward. He has a suitable gate and is open to improving further with more racing.

4 Top Scorer has placed in all four starts. It is only a matter of time before he breaks through.

5 Enjoy Golf finished sixth on debut. Hugh Bowman is aboard, which is a positive.

9 Sturdy Ruby has an inside gate and can make his presence felt.

Race 10 (1,200m)

1 Eighty Light Years is seeking consecutive wins. He is a two-time victor this campaign and the inside gate should afford him a soft lead throughout.

2 Stellar Express is lightly raced but continues to perform very well. He is still after a first win and his pairing with Bowman from gate 2 is a plus.

7 Gracious Express has the wide gate to contend with, although he is racing well.

8 Leslie can surprise at sweet odds. His most recent turf gallop was superb.

