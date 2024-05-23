May 24 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) CONFETTI was slowly away on debut but made late progress to chase home odds-on favourite Project Runway on the Polytrack on May 17. She appears hard to oppose on turf.

(1) COOL CAT showed improvement when third last time and the winner has won again.

Stable companion (2) COWBOYS DON’T CRY was only modest on debut but could show vast improvement.

(7) CAPE FLOWER needed her debut experience and could also improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) LADY LUCK showed improvement last time and trainer Andre Nel usually does well when raiding the Eastern Cape.

(7) CATCH YOUR BREATH was making good late progress on her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) FANNY KEMBLE was not disgraced on local debut and can contest the finish.

(8) FIVE STAR MAGIC is consistent and is clearly not out of it.

(5) BEST INTENTIONS is battling to win but should contest the finish.

Race 3 (1,200m)

A weak race and (1) KING OF QUEEN can finally get out of the maiden ranks. He clearly gave them too much start coming into the straight last time. Over this course and distance, he can go one better.

(10) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON is not an easy ride but should be right there at the finish.

(2) RESURGENCE looks likely to improve.

(4) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT is holding form and has a place chance.

(3) TAKE A MULLIGAN should improve on local debut and could contest the finish.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) AXL was unlucky on his last raid to the Eastern Cape and could make amends for that narrow defeat.

(8) VEGAS GOLD is speedy and should be in the shake-up.

(12) TUSCAN GOLD and (13) FERRANDO are in good form.

(3) TEATRO should do better back in a handicap.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(10) QUERANDI was well beaten in her last two starts but could show improvement having her first run for a shrewd trainer.

(12) SKY VELOCITY and (13) MEENEERA could also get involved with the finish.

(6) JAM JAM could surprise back on the turf.

(8) LADY WRITER is in good form and can follow up on her game last win.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) CHERRY ANO has been at the top of his game of late, winning three of his last four starts. Strong claims.

(8) BRENDEN JAMES continues to improve and has an each-way chance.

(5) INHERIT THE RAIN runs home strongly when in the mood and can contest the finish again.

(2) BUSH TRACKER was a couple of lengths behind that rival last time but will prefer this distance.

(7) THE MAURITIAN is in good form and can go close.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(10) THREE ROCKS has only been once at this course and that was on debut. Admittedly, she is lethal over 1,200m but has also been very good over the minimum distance. She will need luck in running.

(1) ESTHER is speedy and not out of it.

(5) MYTHICAL DREAM makes her local debut and it is worth noting that jockey Gavin Lerena has made a rare visit to ride her.

(2) GIMME’S LASSIE is in good form and should be there at the finish.

(11) CANDY TOWN is speedy and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(10) MAGICAL RIVER beat a subsequent winner last time and could follow up.

(4) MISS SHAIVI found trouble early in her race last start and could do a lot better this time.

(8) THE LADY LOVE is holding form and has Richard Fourie astride.

(2) KILMONIVAIG is hard to trust but won well enough last time.

(1) MY AMI BEACH is course-and-distance suited and could upset.