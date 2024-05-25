May 26 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Straight Arron (Vincent Ho) landing the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19. He can bounce back at good value on May 26.

Race 1 (1,200m)

6 Meaningful Dragon did well on debut and can improve following that outing, especially from a stand-side draw. One to beat.

1 Thunder Blink won smartly first-up. Returns with a top chance against many of those rivals again.

2 La Forza dug deep for a nice win last start, but may need to improve further if he wants to win again.

7 Santorini is consistent. His day will come. He has put together two nice efforts. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,600m)

2 Joyful Friendship is closing in on a first win. He is suited in this grade and recent efforts suggest he is near enough to registering a breakthrough victory. One to beat with Hugh Bowman engaged.

9 Speedstar has a favourable gate. The option is there to save ground up on the pace or midfield.

6 Medic Elite is consistent and continues to race well. He is seeking a third win this campaign.

13 Star Of Glory slots in light and can make his presence felt.

Race 3 (2,000m)

5 Holy Lake gets another super chance after stringing up consecutive wins. He has scored five times already this season and the inside gate affords him his shot.

2 Bourbonaire would love a rain-affected track and chances are he receives his preferred conditions.

9 Awesome Fluke has done well in Hong Kong without setting the world alight. He can make further improvements.

1 Natural Storm drops in grade. He can thrive.

Race 4 (1,000m)

1 Bottomuptogether won smartly on debut. He remains in the grade and shapes as the one they all must beat. Will take beating with Zac Purton back aboard.

9 Winning Money can improve again as he appears to be doing exactly that each start. Vincent Ho hops up and he gets a shot.

2 Multisuper loves the course and distance. Each-way chance.

4 Red Elegance continues to make good headway. Next best.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Divano is a smart horse, although he will need to bounce back sharply this weekend. His debut win was superb and his latest trial has him on track to perform strongly.

7 Master Mastermind is lightly raced but showing all of the right signs. Expecting further improvement from him, especially with an ideal gate on his side.

4 Embraces closed smartly for second on debut. He can further ascend this weekend.

9 Ballistic Win slots in with a good gate. Next best.

Race 6 (1,400m)

4 Storming Dragon has twice placed from two runs. Though drawn wide, he is expected to settle back in the run before charging home late. Purton is booked.

1 Chateauneuf is lightly raced but clearly has improvement to come. He narrowly missed last start and will be favoured.

11 Top Peak has the ability and the penny will drop very soon.

5 Beauty Alliance can surprise. He was sound on debut.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(G1) THE STANDARD CHARTERED CHAMPIONS & CHATER CUP

2 Straight Arron has the class, though his first-up Hong Kong run after racing in Dubai was poor. Can bounce back as he is more than up to winning this at his best.

1 Rebel’s Romance is the clear one to beat, but may not be worth supporting at his super short quote.

3 Five G Patch will relish any rain, which is forecast. He loves the trip.

7 Massive Sovereign is next in line. Weather concerns.

Race 8 (1,600m)

7 Mister Dapper returns with another shot this weekend after narrowly missing last start over the course and distance. Bowman ensures his opportunity.

13 Northern Beast trialled well last start and he has hit a serious purple patch of form. He slots in light and has an ideal draw, which will afford him options.

8 Circuit Fiery has placed in his last two outings. Purton retains the ride and he is favoured.

11 Joyful Prosperity is consistent and gets his shot.

Race 9 (1,1200m)

8 Pulsar Strider can make all from the handy gate. Will take catching.

1 Little Brose steps sharply down in grade. He is already a Group 1 winner and has the class to figure strongly against this group. His latest trial was sound.

9 Call Me Glorious has raced three times for one win. He has the scope to improve and his pairing with Purton is a big advantage.

6 Phoenix Light is an in-form horse, who will chase a third win this campaign. Keep safe.

Race 10 (1,400m)

3 Rising From Ashes drops in grade. He can improve and the inside gate should afford him a sweet run throughout, assuming he does not slip too far back. He has won in the class above and his latest effort for fifth was sound.

8 Tourbillon Prince is seeking back-to-back wins. He draws ideally for leading rider Purton.

4 Top Gun narrowly won on debut and can improve on that.

1 Blue Marlin does not know how to run a bad race. He does have the draw to overcome though.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club