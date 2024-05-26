May 27 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) AND ACTION has been coming along the right way and the switch to the Poly could bring out the best.

(5) DOIN’ TIME is a struggling maiden but looks well weighted.

(4) MISTER NIBBLES has been trying further and was a beaten favourite over a mile last time, but does seem better over the shorter distances at this stage of his career.

(3) GLAMORZ takes on males but is never far back and should feature again.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) NAZARE made sudden improvement to win last time but he was not friendless in the market.

(2) SHOEFELLA has been a little disappointing but wears blinkers for the first time. Can improve.

(3) COUNT MARSH was not far back against stronger company last run with the blinkers back on. This trip should suit as he has dropped in the handicap.

(7) BRASS BELL was a winner on May 15, but was being aimed at this race. He can follow up.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) NAUTICAL LANDING has put in two smart efforts on the Poly and stays the trip.

(8) LADIES WORLD made a promising local debut against males and is sure to improve on that showing.

(3) FLYING REIGN STORM goes well over course and distance and must be included in all calculations.

(2) CITY LIGHTS has consistent Highveld form but her best recent effort has been on the Poly, which makes her a big runner.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(7) MOREMI GORGE is way better than his last effort. He has shown patchy Cape form but should still have a big say.

(8) INCREDIBLE INDRANI has been coming along the right way on the Highveld and, although taking on males, should run a forward race.

(6) TORIX NIGHT has been a bit of a nightmare for trainer Mike Miller, who has expected more from him, but this looks to be the right race. Stable rider Tristan Godden has, however, opted for (9) CODE OF CONDUCT, who is on the upgrade.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(1) CREPUSCOLO has been racing in feature company with mixed results. With blinkers for the first time and a light weight, he must come into the reckoning.

(6) ANCIENT WORLD has been racing in useful company of late. He is down in class. Respect.

(8) PAS DE NOM made a promising Poly debut when touched off in a useful field and a repeat should see him close again.

(5) PLAYER makes his Poly debut and won well last time. He boasts a smart record and the switch to Poly could see him go in again.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) THEAPPLEOFMYEYE has been knocking on the door. Strong claims.

(2) ELEGANT ACT had a tricky draw last run and this looks to be her optimum trip.

(8) LIGHT OF DAY showed up well at her first run on the Poly. She has drawn wide under a big weight but has a 4kg claimer up.

(7) GRECIAN PALACE almost upset last run under a light weight. She is down in class and can feature in another competitive race.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) RUGGER LOVER has smart form over a furlong shorter but should make a bold bid.

(1) BEAUTIFUL RANIA shed her maiden at the second time of asking. She has a light weight and looks progressive.

(6) CONTRA FISCUM is way better than her last run. Decent each-way claims.

(8) NOBLE STORM is drawn wide but has place claims over this course and distance. Include in the exotics.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) MOYA WA LALIGA made a smart return from the Cape when close-up on the Poly at his last start. A repeat should see him competitive.

(2) GIMME A RAINBOW won well when switched to the Poly and, although he received a four-point hike, has a good draw.

(7) JOHN WICK has come on nicely at his last two and should be at his peak. If he takes to the Poly, he will be a big runner. Include in the exotics.

(11) PURPLE OPERATOR has a wide draw but is back over his preferred trip.