Riding legend Coleman dies at 92

Popular jockey Des Coleman bringing back to scales one of the hat-trick of winners he rode at Bukit Timah in the 70s. He cemented his lead on 47 wins that day. The Australian was crowned champion jockey between 1965 and 1967.

A concentrated Des Coleman gearing up for one of his rides at the Lion City Cup meeting in Bukit Timah on May 25, 1974.

Des Coleman, one of the finest post-war jockeys to have ridden in Singapore, has died at the age of 92 in Australia.

The Adelaide-born rider first landed at Bukit Timah in 1964 to ride for leading trainer Colin Tulloh.

He soon became an overnight sensation on both sides of the Causeway, riding winners in spades, mostly for movie mogul owner Runme Shaw.

Nicknamed “Dashing Des”, the new punters’ pal won the Singapore/Malaysia champion jockey title from 1965 to 1967, and notched 15 feature race wins on the Malayan circuit, including the 1973 Singapore Gold Cup aboard Firebrand, the first of nine wins in the time-honoured race for legendary trainer Ivan Allan.

With Firebrand, whom he named the best horse he rode in Singapore, he also won the 1973 Penang Gold Cup and 1974 Perak Derby.

Coleman linked up with Allan at his second stint in the 70s, before returning to Adelaide in 1974, carrying on riding until he was 58.

In 1982, already a grandfather at the age of 50, he remarkably landed his home town’s biggest race, the Adelaide Cup on 25-1 outsider Dealer’s Choice.

Even more stunning was his decision to make a surprise comeback to his old stomping ground of Bukit Timah at the Singapore Gold Cup meeting in 1989.

With his hair all grey, “Galloping Grandfather” as he was affectionately called, won three races, including the Courvoisier Cup on Pacific Basin.

Such was Coleman’s longevity in the saddle that he rode against his son Shane who was also a jockey, both riding a winner at Gawler at the same meeting on one occasion.

He finally called time on a distinguished 44-year career in the saddle in 1991, bowing out the winner of more than 2,000 races. Post-retirement, he did not stray far from the industry as he also helped out at the riding academy before retiring to Victor Harbor.

Besides Singapore and Malaysia, and of course Australia, Coleman also rode with success in England, Ireland and Turkey.

There was no doubt which foreign country ranked the highest in his books.

“I have a lot of time for Singapore,” he once said. “It was a big part of my life.”

Back on home soil in Adelaide, he was revered as one of its best jockeys as well. He won three Adelaide Cups, two Goodwoods and one South Australian Derby.

He was also inducted into the South Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2005.

Coleman died on the morning of June 24, surrounded by his family.

His son posted an announcement on social media on the day of his father’s demise.

“It’s with a heavy heart but I’d like to let the racing community know that my dad, Des Coleman, passed this morning aged 92,” the statement said.

“He had a long and successful career in the saddle riding 2,000 winners including several Group 1s – the Futurity, the Lightning and three Adelaide Cups.

“He had his last ride aged 58. He was inducted into the SA Hall of Fame, so he’s in good company. RIP Dad, you’ll always be a legend to me.”

