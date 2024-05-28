May 29 Hong Kong (Sha Tin, All Weather Track) form analysis

Matthew Poon and All For St Paul’s in an all-the-way win over the Sha Tin 1,650m on Oct 25, 2023. They will be looking to run their rivals ragged in Race 1 on May 29 on the all-weather surface again.

Race 1 (1,650m)

3 All For St Paul’s is dangerous out in front. He will roll forward and give this group something to reel in, which is where he performs at his best. One to beat.

4 Adefill is a nice horse and he goes about his racing well. He rises to Class 2, although the weight relief is an advantage.

1 Telecom Fighters can press forward. He has the class and recent form to make his presence felt.

5 Yellowfin has consistency on his side and the low weight. He should be thereabouts.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Diamond Soars is suited in Class 5. He has the right gate and has previously raced well on the dirt. The inside draw should see him do next to no work in the run.

12 Dashing Glory slots in light and his most recent trial on the dirt was sound. Expecting improvement.

4 Cool Blue mixes his form but he clearly has some ability. The awkward draw does make things difficult for him, though.

2 Speedy Fortune gets the services of Zac Purton. He can improve with the step down to this grade.

Race 3 (1,200m)

10 Triumphant Warrior continues to make the right headway. Purton is aboard and he is taking all the right steps towards a first win. One to beat.

8 Flying Dragon has lost his way a touch but he does know how to perform strongly over this course and distance. He can bounce back.

2 Sunny Darling gets down in grade. His latest trial on the dirt was nothing short of impressive. He should make his presence felt.

9 Sky Song is next in line. He is lightly raced and is open to further improvement.

Race 4 (1,650m)

2 Go Hero is closing in on a first win. He narrowly missed last start and can improve again from an ideal draw with Purton up, especially in Class 5.

4 Chiron has the awkward alley to overcome. He won over this course and distance in this grade five starts back on Jan 24. Watch for the habitual backmarker to charge home late at sweet odds.

7 Perfect Peach is hard to catch at times. But he is racing well and has each-way claims. Karis Teetan will give him every chance.

5 Medic Elite is on the quick back-up. He rarely runs a bad race and gets his chance again despite starting from gate 10.

Race 5 (1,200m)

10 Strive For Glory mixes his form. But he is a two-time winner over course and trip this season. Value bet with Ben Thompson up.

3 Self Improvement is consistent and has won once already this season. Purton reunites with him as he aims for another win.

11 Crazy Treasure continues to make headway. The low weight is ideal as he seeks a first win.

5 Prime Mortar is seeking back-to-back wins. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,800m)

6 Lucky Banner does his best racing on the dirt. He has an inside gate and is expected to fire forward and lead.

11 Brave Witness is nearing a first win. He is improving with every start and gets a few favours from the positive draw.

7 Starship Eighty has an awkward barrier to overcome. He does have the right experience but is up against stronger company.

1 Kimberley is next best. Dipping to Class 4 is ideal.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Sing Dragon is seeking a fourth consecutive win with Teetan aboard. He has the wide gate to overcome, which makes things difficult, although his best form holds him up to be very competitive. He should still cross early and lead.

3 Victory Moments is aiming to turn the tables on Sing Dragon. These two have been sparring partners for some time and Victory Moments receives one of his better chances from gate three.

11 Lightning Bolt slots in light and has each-way claims.

5 Capital Delight is next best.

Race 8 (1,650m)

4 Perfect Team is a course-and-distance winner already this season. His recent form has been sound and his latest barrier trial ahead of returning from a setback recently was superb. He is the one they all must beat.

3 Apache Pass has not won for quite some time. Still, he has been racing well and his latest effort was one of his best this season.

2 Woodfire Bro has been superb all season except for his form blip two starts ago. Each-way hope.

1 Berlin Tango has the class edge over many of these. Next best.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club