May 7 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,500m)

(1) SACAMBAYA returns to the Highveld after an encouraging second over 1,400m in KZN and needs only to reproduce that performance to shed his maiden tag.

(2) POMO CLAPPER and (4) OKLAHOMA TWISTER have the form and experience to keep the selection honest, while (3) AMBITIOUS LADY and (6) SUMMER SHADE have shown enough to make their presence felt.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) THERES A LIGHT has improved in his three starts as a gelding and a return to this distance should stand him in good stead.

(2) REMAINS OF THE DAY has been gelded and reverts to a suitable trip.

(3) SOVEREIGNS CALL, however, is likely to pose a bigger threat after an improved last start over 1,200m.

(5) THE NAVY LARK and (8) TOGETHER AGAIN also appeal.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) MAIN MISSION would have needed the outing after a layoff and remains capable of better.

(2) STREWN SKY and (4) MASTER TIK TOK could have a say if taking their places in this line-up.

(3) IN A BLUE MOON has the form and experience to be competitive.

(5) INCREDIBLE INDRANI caught the eye when second over 1,600m last time.

Race 4 (1,800m)

Improving last-start winner (1) RED KNOT has to concede weight but could prove up to the task.

(2) HIS MASTER’S VOICE and (4) VIVA DE JANEIRO are better than their disappointing last starts suggest and can have a say.

(3) KAKIEBOS is dangerous to discount, given this drop in class off a reduced mark, while (8) GILDA GRAY is seldom far off the action and cannot be dismissed.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) SECRET RECIPE has finished second in two of three course-and-distance appearances and could be rewarded for her consistency.

(3) SPARKLING JUBILEE held her own at a higher level before the layoff. Respect.

(5) CAN’T CATCH ME and (6) HAVE A PARTY have decent each-way claims.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(2) PUTINS PROMISE is versatile and has acquitted himself well in defeat over distances from 1,000m to 1,600m. This represents a drop in grade, so he could be rewarded for his consistency.

(6) GIMME THE FLAME and (8) SOUTHERN STYLE are inconsistent but can also fare better at this level from inside gates, while (13) WRITTEN IN STONE will need to overcome a wide barrier to make his presence felt.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) ENCHANTING LADY was not winning out of turn last time. Despite conceding weight to all, she should acquit herself competitively once more over the extra 200m on her handicap debut with Gavin Lerena again in the irons.

(2) EMPRESSOFNORMANDY made no impression in her first post-maiden appearance but a return to this trip should bring about an improved performance.

(10) TWICE AS WILD will strip fitter after a pleasing recent display against the boys and ought to play a leading role back against female opposition.

(8) EMPRESS GAME and veteran mare (12) SMELTING are also capable of getting involved.

Race 8 (1,000m)

Veteran mare (7) SAMOA runs well for Lerena and is course-and-distance suited, so could have her consistency rewarded with an eighth career success.

(1) MUNCHKIN fits a similar profile but has run only once over this trip and concedes 4.5kg to Samoa.A bigger threat could come from (12) DELLA’S SWORD, in her peak outing under 52.5kg, after an encouraging last-start performance over this trip.

(10) DARK TIDE and (8) THYMETOSHINE have decent claims and should provide value in the exotics.