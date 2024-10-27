Maynard’s Duma proves Too Darn Hot for opposition

Apprentice Aiman Nazir returning to scale atop TBC GameFi Club Trophy winner Duma, who is now unbeaten in two starts, on Oct 27.

KUALA LUMPUR - Two wins from two starts and his trainer is already thinking of the big races in 2025 for Duma.

That speaks volumes ofthe Too Darn Hot gelding’s potential after his victory in theTBC GameFi Club Trophy, an Open Novice event for three-year-olds over 1,200m, at Sungai Besi on Oct 27.

TrainerFrank Maynard nominated his apprenticeAiman Nazir on the New Zealand-bred to take advantage of a 2kg claim in the RM80,000 (S$24,400) race and his gamble paid off.

“It was a big test for my apprentice but he stepped up and did a good job,” said Maynard.

“I am proud of my apprentice. I was a little bit worried about the young boy on a young horse but he grabbed it with two hands. He (Duma) was stronger on the line (than the runner-up Yes Man).”

The Simon Dunderdale-trained Yes Man, a progeny of Yes Yes Yes, started favourite in the TBC GameFi Club Trophy on the back of his win in a Special Maiden race two weeks ago following a second on debut.

Duma won the RM50,000 New Zealand Bloodstock Ready To Run Sale Trophy (1,200m) on debut in September and was the punters’ second choice.

Yes Man, ridden by Shafiq Rizuan, went to the front on settling and had a clear lead.

Duma raced up to Yes Man at the 200m and the pair then fought all the way to the line, with a head separating them at the line.

“When my horse raced up to Yes Man at the 200m, I knew I was going to win,” said Nazir. “He fought back but my horse was too good.”

Nazir has taken his tally to 29 winners for the season and he sits fourth in the overall jockeys’ table.

Bold Runner (Ruzaini Supien), a Contributer gelding prepared by Ananthen Kuppan, was third, 3½ lengths away.

“A lot of people were worried about Duma’s (barrier) trial last week (when he finished sixth of nine horses),” said Maynard.

“I put winkers on him (at the barrier trial) just to try to get him to relax but he just didn’t run with them on. However, he worked much better on Tuesday.

“The horse will be much better next year over longer distances, 1,600m or 1,800m.

“He’s got a very bright future. I think he’s a horse who may be a nice one for the big races next year.

“I am thinking of giving the horse a spell and bringing him back (next year).

“How lucky I have been. Of all the ‘babies’ that came to Malaysia, I only got one baby. To get a good one, it’s a bonus. Hopefully, I will get more this year.”

He was referring to the delegation from the Selangor Turf Club who went to Karaka in 2023 and bought 28 lots at the Ready To Run Sale. Duma cost NZ$45,000 (S$35,500) whileBold Runner was purchased for NZ$60,000.

Incidentally, several runners in the TBC GameFi Club Trophy race came from that sale. SLTC