Misty Swift earns even more fans at trials

Misty Swift (Nuqman Rozi) scoring his third and last win in a Class 3 (1,200m) at Kuala Lumpur on Jan 21. He was then trained by the late Laurie Laxon's former assistant trainer Shane Ellis, but is now under trainer Ananthen Kuppan's care.

Like that other “Swift” who is conquering the entertainment world, Misty Swift could soon have his own set of “Swifties” following his every move as he plots his course in the racing world.

Already a six-year-old, Misty Swift recorded three wins when then prepared by Shane Ellis, ex-assistant trainer to the late former nine-time Singapore champion trainer Laurie Laxon.

The win tally could have been five with a bit more luck.

Anyway, as far as his new trainer Ananthen Kuppan is concerned, that is now water under the bridge. When Misty Swift next faces the starter in a race, owners could be in for a photo-taking session in the winner’s enclosure.

You see, when he wants to, Misty Swift can be mighty swift.

Like at the trials at the Selangor Turf Club on the morning of Oct 8.

Sent off from Gate 2 in that sprint over the 1,000m, Misty Swift settled comfortably into the lead. He held that spot when they cleared the 600m, which led them to the top of the home stretch.

With the finish post looming, he was challenged first by Streets Of Fire (Shogo Nakano) and then Awesome Storm (Tuan Ammar).

A furlong out, Ruzaini Supien asked his mount for an effort, and Misty Swift charged home to take the trial by two lengths.

If that was not impressive enough, Misty Swift stopped the clock at 59.79sec.

The Reliable Man six-year-old had not put a hoof wrong and all that is now needed is for the grey to bring that form to the races.

The two he beat – Streets Of Fire and Awesome Storm – will use the trial to bring them up to their peak ahead of their runs in the Group 3 Sports Toto Supreme Challenge Cup (1,400m) at Kuala Lumpur on Oct 13.

But on the day, it was all about Misty Swift.

It was his second successive win at the trials – having taken the honours in similar fashion on Sept 3. Like he did on Oct 8, he had, on that day, gone under a minute, clocking a smart 59.53sec for the trip.

Not so swift, but still a winner on Oct 8 was Valerie Pegasus.

The five-year-old son of Shamexpress was last to be loaded.

With the starter wasting no time, Valerie Pegasus was first to clear the gates, and after allowing Limitless Venture (Fikri Ismail) to lead, he claimed the front at the first turn and never gave it back.

Going at a steady clip, he was asked for an effort at the top of the straight and he duly responded, skipping clear from the pack and establishing a two-length break.

With a furlong to travel, the challengers threw in their bids.

For a while, Super Manjung (Shafiq Rizuan) looked to be eating into Valerie Pegasus’ lead but he never got close enough. Valerie Pegasus went on to claim victory by a head.

Trained by Nick Selvan, the winner clocked 1min 0.82sec. Sure, he did not break the minute-mark but it was still respectable.

Another one who drew attention was No More Delay.

The former Kranji galloper took the fourth trial of the morning and he did it without having to be poked or prodded.

One of the last to load, the Zoustar six-year-old jumped cleanly and, as they raced down the back stretch, he found a cosy spot in fifth for Mohd Lukman.

Out in front, Style Of Dragon, Baghdad (Azizi Awang), Howl (Lim Shung Uai) and CH Fortune (Ruzaini) were involved in a tussle for the lead.

Into the straight and with 350m to travel, Lukman peeled to the outside and No More Delay began to run home.

Not needing any persuasion from the whip or the rider, No More Delay found the front. CH Fortune tried to make a race of it, but No More Delay was not troubled and he went on to score by a shorthead.

Formerly housed at trainer Richard Lim’s yard at Kranji, No More Delay is another racer who has crossed the Causeway and is now with Lim’s brother Wayne.

Out of action for more than a year, his last start was at Kranji on Sept 30, 2023 when he finished third to War Warrior in a Class 5 (1,200m).

Perhaps, he might need a run of two before we see him at his best.

But, his showing at the trial was a clear indication that he has adapted to his new surroundings and must be respected when he does go to the races.

brian@sph.com.sg