Narcos is all set to make another successful raid

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) MINSTREL GALLERY has done well since joining trainer Gavin Smith. She can go one better in a competitive race.

(4) MERCURIAL JET is battling to shed her maiden status but is capable of running another fair race.

Sharon Kotzen has her horses in good health and both (2) RAY FLAMBE and (3) DREAM STAR both hold winning chances. Both have improved of late.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) DOUGLAS DEVASTATOR has been a disappointment. This course and distance should suit and in an open-looking race he could shed his maiden status.

(3) VUVUZELA UMLILO is capable of better than the last run would suggest and is not out of it.

(2) TWICE A SAINT showed improvement in his latest start and should be right there at the finish if holding up to that form.

(4) EQUESTRIAN AFFAIR is making his local debut after a change of trainer and would not surprise.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) YGRITTE has run a lot of decent races by maiden company standard. She has also put in some modest efforts. If showing her best side, she can finally crack the ice.

(2) TIDE IS HIGH has similar form and clearly has a winning chance in this weak field.

Stable companions (6) EXECUTOR and (4) LADY CHARTOUCHE both failed to improve on fair debuts but could prefer the turf and must be given respect.

Race 4 (1,200m)

A big field but it could go the way of (5) WINTER JOURNEY. This What A Winter filly has been very consistent without winning in KwaZulu-Natal. She is the one to beat making her local debut.

(1) MADAME VICKI has tended to lack a strong finish in her recent races but could improve after a change of trainer.

(2) SILVERY BLUE was not disgraced on local debut and should be fitter this time and deserves the utmost respect.

(12) KLASERIE is better than her last run would suggest and could be the surprise package.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) NARCOS Is course-and-distance suited and bounced back to form with a decent run last time out. He should go close to winning in a big field.

(5) NOTORIX is in good form and has to be considered the biggest threat to NARCOS.

(3) RIMAAH makes her local debut after a change of trainer so keep an eye on her betting.

(4) CRUZADOR has not won for some time. Can pop up in a place.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) DOUBLE DESTINY could prove the right one. She has been a bit of a disappointment of late, but is course-and-distance suited and her form with blinkers is solid enough to pick off this race.

Stable companion (2) HAZY CRAZY NIGHT came from far behind to easily break her maiden tag. She will be at her best over further but is also a danger.

(3) LADY WRITER was heavily backed to win on local debut and was an easy winner. She could be well ahead of her handicap mark.

(4) CHELSEA GARDEN quickened late to win last time out and is another who is improving.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) CENTILLUS does not always show his best side but, when he does, he is pretty useful and is the one to beat.

(5) MHLABENI, on the other hand, always gives of his best and has been ultra-consistent.

(1) SAFARI BLUE could be dangerous if allowed a soft lead.

(8) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW looks a tough ride but is also not out of it.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) USHUAIA has not been at his best on the Polytrack. He was an easy winner the last time he was seen on the turf.

(5) ALINGALONGA is racing in good fashion.

(7) THEN IN FOCUS is in good heart and should run well.

(1) WAITING FOR SUMMER is capable of an upset on best form.