Noah Khan keeps improving after stable move

Noah Khan (Lim Aun Kean) winning the Class 3 race over 1,020m at Sungai Besi on Dec 8.

KUALA LUMPUR Noah Khan continued to make progress under trainer Siva Kumar and proved this with an upset win over Bintang Sixty-One in the RM40,000 (S$12,200) Class 3 (1,020m) handicap at Sungai Besi on Dec 8.

The victory came three weeks after the Swiss Ace gelding had scored over 1,300m.

Bintang Sixty-One, a last-start winner who has won three of his last seven starts in 2024, was sent out the odds-on favourite.

Both Bintang Sixty-One and Noah Khan ($93) were promoted a class after their recent successes.

Bintang Sixty-One (FikriIsmail) jumped best but it was Darc Bounty (Cheah Wei Wen) who took up the running. Noah Khan (Lim Aun Kean) worked his way in from his outside barrier (10) and settled second behind the pacemaker. Bintang Sixty-One was a handy third on the rails.

Darc Bounty took a clear lead into the straight with Noah Khan giving chase, followed by Bintang Sixty-One.

The early effort took its toll on Darc Bounty as both Noah Khan and Bintang Sixty-One easily raced pass him in the final 200m, with Noah Khan winning by 1½ lengths. Darc Bounty held on for third.

“I was riding him for the first time today and we were worried about the distance (coming back from 1,300m) and the wide draw,” said Lim, who missed last weekend’s races after being indisposed.

“I had to be gutsy in the early part of the race. I was happy we managed to settle in second place. The horse has a lot of potential.”

Noah Khan raced for two seasons as Ronald Garros in New Zealand, managing a third in seven starts.

He then had a win and a second in eight starts under Lim Shung You before moving to the stables of Siva.

That switch, coupled with a change of name (former Magic General) and coming under new ownership, has brought about a big improvement in Noah Khan. He has now won thrice in five runs for his new connections.

“He’s a big-hearted horse and has a bright future,” said Siva, who managed a 1-2 finish in the very next race with RS Dream ($16) and Sacred Tonic.

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE