Nov 17 South Africa (Fairview and Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) SI GIOCA is improving with each race and was runner-up last time. The drop in distance is not a problem but the wide draw will test jockey Richard Fourie.

(1) PONTE VECCHIO tries the Polytrack and could make vast improvement on her local debut.

(5) BEST INTENTIONS seems better than her local debut and should do a lot better this time.

(7) BELLA ATTRICE shows pace, is back on her favourite surface and should contest the finish.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) GOLDEN PACIFIC is clearly on the rise. She was an impressive winner of her latest start. A seven-point penalty for that win could be harsh, though, and it will make it tougher for her in this handicap. But she may well win again.

(2) EUROPEAN SUMMER is holding her form very nicely and is capable of a good finishing burst. If not out of her ground 200m from home, she can run them out of it.

(3) ACT NATURALLY won on this surface in her penultimate start and deserves plenty of respect for that win.

(4) SUMMER ODYSSEY did not run to her rating last time but seems better than that effort.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) BRIDGERTON is holding form very nicely but is battling to get out of the maiden ranks. He should be right there at the finish once again.

(3) JET BUND is clearly better than his last run would suggest and would not be a surprise winner on local debut.

(4) GREY SMOKE has been runner-up in his last three starts on this surface and has an obvious winning chance and must be included in all exotic bets.

(7) SEETHEBADGE has been a disappointment so far but is capable of improvement.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(3) WOLFRAM is knocking at the door and deserves a win but he has had numerous winning chances.

(1) FINAL EDITION was a bit of a disappointment on local debut but should do better this time.

(2) REACH FORTHE STARS lost his way in his last few runs but can win on local debut.

(4) SINGLE FILE was a disappointment last time but is capable of improvement.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(2) BOURNEMOUTH was a disappointment when third and behind his rival in this race, (1) PEACE IN OUR WORLD, last time. There should not be much between them again and both need to be included in all exotics.

Fourie is carded to ride (4) GLOBAL ALLY, which is a bit of a surprise, but this gelding has won both his local races and must have more to offer.

(3) ZATARA MAGIC and (5) ZIG ZAG are capable of running well on this surface.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) SUCCESSFUL LADY looked threatening for a long while last time. She could be the surprise package in a race like this.

(1) BEYOND THE RUNWAY did not show much on local debut but should improve trying the Polytrack.

(2) GRUE OF ICE has done best on the Polytrack and could be the one to catch.

(3) KABON KAPI and (7) JADE’S CABERNEIGH make their local debut and deserve respect.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) SECRET CHORD has turned in honest performances to date. He did well even though making respiratory noises last time. A tongue tie can do the trick.

(1) ETHANATOR is highly regarded, having come in for betting support, but has not yet set the track alight. He needed his last run and could make progress this time.

(9) ENCHANTING LADY, like Ethanator, has run behind some decent individuals and could still have something to come with time. She is racing after a lengthy layoff but must be considered.

(7) GLAWARI and (11) KISS THE MAGIC can also improve. Do not ignore the four first-timers in the line-up.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) KHAYA’S HOPE has missed most of his targets when it comes to feature races but showed he is as good as ever with an impressive recent sprint win. He should follow up if in the same mood.

(2) PORT LOUIS has been good without winning of late and is the obvious danger to the selection.

(3) INHERIT THE RAIN likes this surface and will be doing his best work late.

(7) NARCOS performed well in the Polytrack challenges this year and should also be thereabouts.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(6) BE REAL was given a hefty task running in an MR 96 Handicap after a rest. She did not finish not far off subsequent winners Silver Sanctuary and Eiffel Tower. Should go well in this contest.

(4) WITBLITS was well backed to win her local debut. She can make more improvement if seeing out the longer distance.

(7) UNIVERSAL LOVE has earned in both starts after exiting the maiden ranks. She gives the impression she could prefer this track with its longer home straight.

(9) SUMMER FLING could confirm the improvement she made last time whe second to promising Gimme A Nother.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(1) CLAP OF THUNDER has been very good of late but his style of racing makes him hard to trust over this course and distance.

(2) ON THE ROAD AGAIN is proven to be a hard horse to win with but can contest the finish once again.

(4) TOUREIRO has been much improved of late and could like the longer distance.

(8) CHARLIE MALONE was an unlucky loser on the turf last time but can score.

Race 11 (1,800m)

(1) BONETE was supported in the Summer Pudding Handicap and ran a cracker. She has shown the potential to win decent races and could carry top weight to victory.

Stablemate (2) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE ran a fair race after a rest and followed that up with a promising run from a wide draw.

For the second time in a row, (5) QUIET REBELLION moved up, looking the likely winner, but had to settle for second. She should prefer the shorter trip as she is one-from-one over track and trip.

(3) ELEMBEE can be dangerous after a rest.