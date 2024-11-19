Nov 20 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Raging Blizzard (Zac Purton) powering away to victory in a Class 3 race over 1,200m at Happy Valley on March 13.

Race 1 (1,650m)

5 Falcon Court has been unlucky since dropping into Class 5, though his performances have shown merit. Zac Purton takes the reins and boosts his chances.

10 Medic Elite benefits from barrier 2 and is always competitive over this course and distance.

9 Cool Blue has to overcome an outside gate, but his recent efforts since joining Cody Mo’s yard have been promising.

7 Invincible Missile returns to his preferred track after two outings at Sha Tin. He is capable of showing improvement.

Race 2 (1,650m)

4 Apolar Fighter should enjoy a much kinder run stepping away from barrier 2, after racing wide without cover last time when he was unable to pose a threat.

10 Ninja Derby’s last-start fourth carried merit, considering he raced wide and without cover, was allowed to stride forward, and raced outside the lead before fading late due to the early work.

1 Harmony Galaxy produced his best performance when runner-up to Capital Legend last start and looks set to continue improving.

2 Sturdy Ruby faces a tougher task following his breakthrough win last time.

Race 3 (1,200m)

2 Ruby Sailing remains winless after 15 starts, but he benefits from a drop into Class 5. Purton takes the reins and, from a good gate, he should improve second-up after a decent effort.

5 Verbier has been knocking on the door, and his trial between runs indicates that he has maintained his condition. With Hugh Bowman aboard, his chances are strong.

1 Cosmo Navigator signalled readiness to win after a narrow third last time.

3 Winning Heart will map well from barrier 2, such as his first effort in Class 5 where he gamely finished third last start.

Race 4 (1,650m)

12 Gluck Racer is more than capable, and he shapes as a good each-way chance, being third-up and well-drawn in barrier 1. If he can capitalise on his inside gate, he should be within striking range in a wide-open contest.

4 Can’t Go Wong appeals with his consistency, although he does not win often.

5 Foremost Teddy endured a tough run from a wide gate last time, covering extra ground early. With a slightly better draw, he can improve.

11 Courier Magic has been finishing strongly in recent starts despite wide draws, and an inside gate should help his chances.

Race 5 (1,200m)

2 Storming Dragon was narrowly denied victory last start and is poised to break through for a well-overdue win, especially with James McDonald aboard and a favourable midfield draw.

1 Triumphant More impressed on debut with a smart win and should continue to progress. Barrier 8 poses a challenge, but Purton retains the ride, which boosts confidence.

11 Speed Sword showed improvement on his first run for Mark Newnham last time, although barrier 12 makes things tricky. Expect him to be charging home late.

9 Lucky Man is gradually improving and looked sharp in a trial. Despite a wide draw, he could be dangerous late if the race sets up with a strong pace.

Race 6 (1,200m)

5 Telecom Dragon delivered an excellent first-up effort to finish a close third. He should be in the mix again with barrier 3.

1 Motoman faded to 10th last start after leading at a fast tempo, beaten by just over four lengths. With barrier 1, he is well placed to finish in the frame.

4 Yee Cheong Spirit ran a strong second last start from barrier 1, but had every chance to win. While barrier 9 makes this tougher, the booking of McDonald adds confidence.

9 Fun N Glory has been racing well since moving to David Hall’s yard and will relish a fast pace. He will be making his presence felt late.

Race 7 (1,650m)

12 Super Unicorn deserves another chance after being beaten as the favourite in his first Class 3 run last time. He shapes as a better betting proposition.

9 Soleil Fighter has been edging closer to a win, and his recent second to Daring Pursuit signals he is ready to go very close in a wide-open contest.

7 Silo stormed home to second behind Voyage Samurai over a mile at Sha Tin last start. He is in form and is primed for a breakthrough.

2 Simply Maverick was on pace in a fast-run race second-up and understandably weakened late. The wide draw is far from ideal, but McDonald’s guiding him offers some hope.

Race 8 (1,200m)

7 Raging Blizzard resumed with a very promising third-placed finish behind Copartner Prance. He peaked on his run around the 50m mark, indicating plenty of improvement to come.

6 Gorgeous Win endured a luckless run, racing very wide without cover throughout. Despite this, he was only beaten just under four lengths, a commendable effort.

4 Lucky Encounter possesses early speed to secure a handy position from barrier 2, and his last-start second suggests returning to winning ways.

1 Son Pak Fu showed encouraging improvement in a recent trial and will relish a fast-run race. Look for him to be charging home late.

Race 9 (1,200m)

3 Eason turned in an eye-catching first-up performance on his debut for trainer Ricky Yiu, running third after racing very wide without cover. With barrier 2 this time, he maps as the winner.

8 Romantic Son showed plenty of promise on debut, finishing just ½ length behind in second. He looks primed to go one better.

2 Young Emperor was ultra-impressive on debut. He shapes as a serious prospect and benefits from a kinder draw in gate 3.

4 Gustosisimo jumped only fairly last start but closed well for fourth after being held up on the turn. While he has barrier 10 to overcome, his strong form bodes well.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club