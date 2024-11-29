Nov 30 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

Stablemates (7) SEVENTH FLEET and (10) FLIGHT OF A CONDOR finished close-up on debut and would have come on from that outing. The latter receives a 2.5kg sex allowance and Trent Mayhew’s 2.5kg claim.

Flight Of A Condor finished behind a newcomer from Sean Tarry’s stable, so he will have a good gauge regarding the chances of his fillies – (11) GERBERA, (12) GREEN SAPPHIRE and (13) GREEN STREET on her reappearance.

Race 2 (1,400m)

Horse Of The Year (1) DAVE THE KING had legitimate excuses for a sub-par comeback. He would have tightened up with the benefit of that outing and is weighted to atone under these conditions.

Costly to follow in three Highveld starts, (6) THE SPECIALIST is not taken lightly with 50kg.

(2) UNZEN did not land a blow from a wide draw in a 1,450m race on the Inside track but is well weighted and expected to fare better.

Beware of KZN raider (7) MEXICAN PETE.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(1) MRS BROWNING and (3) WINTER GREETING should have blown away the cobwebs with pleasing course-and-distance comebacks and they are weighted to play leading roles.

Versatile last-start winner (2) WHITE PEARL remains competitive.

(9) MIA MOO has won twice recently and should not be underestimated.

Race 4 (1,160m)

Crack sprinter (1) LUCKY LAD lost his unbeaten course-and-distance record on his seasonal reappearance but that comeback run would have done him good. He sets the standard, especially with Richard Fourie back aboard.

(5) QUANTUM THEORY is a consistent and versatile performer.

(12) MOUNT PILATUS and (11) CATS PAJAMAS impressed when winning last time and cannot be ignored under 52kg.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Eagerly anticipated rematch of Grade 1 winner (1) VJ’S ANGEL, who resumed winning ways last time, and recent Grade 3 scorer (2) FATAL FLAW. The latter has the gate speed to overcome her wide draw and is 2kg better off, so she gets the nod.

(6) WORLD OF ALICE reopposes on 1kg better terms and should have more to offer over the extra.

(4) FIERY PEGASUS, second in a 1,450m Grade 2 against her elders last time, can go one better.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) GREATERIX who has confirmed the promise he showed as a juvenile by impressively winning both starts this term, the latest over this course and distance. He dominated from the front that day and is ideally positioned in gate 1 to adopt similar tactics.

Last season’s Equus Champion 2YO Filly (13) QUID PRO QUO is favourably treated under these conditions. However, she faces male opposition for the first time after a 125-day absence.

Last-start winners (5) MOONLIGHT TRADER and (6) CHESTNUT BOMBER should make their presence felt.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(1) SEE IT AGAIN scored on his reappearance as a gelding leading to this race and remains open to improvement.

(4) ROYAL VICTORY is primed to make a bold defence of his title over a course and distance he is unbeaten.

(2) MAIN DEFENDER has questions to answer stretching out to 2,000m.

(3) WINCHESTER MANSION had an ideal preparation which stands her in good stead.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(8) THUNEE PLAYA copped a 10-point penalty for finishing fourth in an 1,800m Grade 3 earlier. But that should not prevent another forward showing, especially over this extended trip which is more to his liking.

(10) MARAUDING HORDE is unbeaten over this track and trip. Both his course-and-distance wins were with blinkers on, so it is encouraging that the headgear is refitted.

(11) GOOD COUNCIL is closely matched and will not be far off the mark.

(12) ATARIME has a bit to find on the form of a recent meeting to make his presence felt.

Race 9 (3,200m)

Lightly raced (2) POETS WARRIOR dominated, albeit under 52kg,from the front when getting the better of several re-opposing rivals over 2,400m. He faces a tougher test with 60kg to lug over this distance but is relatively unexposed and open to improvement, especially over this extended trip. Could make sufficient progress to confirm his superiority.

(11) EXPLOSIVE BOND is carrying lighter and should have a say in the outcome.

(8) BATTLEGROUND should pose more of a threat.

(10) TWENTY DRACHMA’S has place chance.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(1) PRESLEY is better than recent performances suggest and should not be written off.

(2) CHAMPION WARRIOR have won back-to-back outings recently and should remain competitive to complete the hat-trick, despite hefty penalties.

Consistent (6) WARHAWK BOMBER is not underestimated in first-time blinkers.

(4) MASTERSHIP is distance-suited and ran above his rating last time. He needs to repeat that performance off an unchanged mark to play a leading role..