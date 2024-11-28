Trainers’ take on Piala Emas

Cheval Blanc (Tham Kim Chong) just staving off a late challenge from the obscured Kong Fu Panda (Shafiq Rizuan) to claim the Group 1 Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on April 14.

The Piala Emas Sultan Selangor on Dec 1 has garnered an even field with no standout in the absence of Malaysia’s pin-up horse Antipodean.

Connections decided to skip the RM250,000 (S$75,500) Group 1 event on the premise the 2,000m trip is not yet within the compass of the nine-time winner (1,100m to 1,600m).

A capacity field of 16 was all set to battle it out, but former Kranji galloper Pacific Warrior was scratched on veterinary grounds, leaving Dream Alliance as Singapore’s sole post-closure galloper in the mix.

The Into Mischief six-year-old’s new handler Wayne Lim obviously does not know him as well as Tim Fitzsimmons, who prepared him to four wins at Kranji.

But the Kuala Lumpur-based trainer, who recently captured his first “black type” with Mega Gems (also a Piala Emas contender along with Golden Pegasus) in the Group 1 Coronation Cup (1,600m) in Ipoh on Nov 11, has been exposed enough to the Legacy Power Racing-owned chestnut to entertain some hope.

“Dream Alliance just came to us. He’s had a short prep with us,” said Lim.

“But he has a good draw (4), and if he jumps and settles, he has a chance.”

Former Kranji trainer Richard Lim’s (who has relocated to Kuala Lumpur as well) elder brother was noticeably more bullish about Mega Gems and Golden Pegasus.

“Both worked well recently, but it’s also their first time over 2,000m,” he added.

“I hope that their riders can place them nicely. If they can settle nicely, I think the chance is there.”

Trainer Frank Maynard has gone one better in terms of squad strength. The Perth horseman launches a four-pronged attack headed by Tunku Gold Cup (1,200m) winner Cheval Blanc.

“He’s very honest and can run the distance,” he said about the ghostly grey nine-year-old raced by Singaporean owner Eric Koh’s Team Cheval with RC Stable.

Black Thorn, Skydance Eclipse and Easy Breezy are punching above their weights, but Maynard is not writing the first two off.

“Easy Breezy will get lost from that gate (15),” he said.

“Black Thorn’s at his best, he runs the trip and is better than a lot of them while Skydance Eclipse will love no weight on his back and barrier 1.”

At 11, Black Thorn is no spring chicken, but the son of Redwood finished only three lengths off Mega Gems in the Coronation Cup while Skydance Eclipse just missed out at his last start, albeit in Class 4 company.

Trainer Winson Cheng Han Yong goes in with half Maynard’s team size, both Shang Chi and Lucky Magic being progressive types.

“Shang Chi has a good draw (5). It’s his first over 2,000m, but I think he will like the distance, I can only hope for the best,” said Cheng.

“It’s a big big step-up in class for Lucky Magic, but he likes the distance. We’re all in it to win it.”

After a disappointing turn in the Coronation Cup, Berry Bliss bounced back with an atypical come-from-behind win in a Metro A race (1,400m) on Nov 17.

“As shown in his previous win a week ago over 1,400m, the horse is in tip-top condition ahead of the Cup race this weekend,” said his trainer Joseph Leck.

“In saying this, my main concern would be the top weight he would have to lug over 2,000m.

“Ideally, he gets an economical run throughout the race and hopefully he’ll be there in the finish.”

While trainer Ricky Choi has already saddled two winners in two Malaysian meetings, he was exercising caution about an early Group success with debutant Family Delight.

The Dundeel seven-year-old boasts five wins between 1,500m and 1,800m in Macau when known as Handsome Alloy, but not in the top league.

“It’ a strong race. The horse likes the distance,” said Choi.

“With a light weight he will run a good race.”

Good Fight is clearly not as good as his stablemate Antipodean, but trainer Simon Dunderdale sees no reason why the elite race stalwart cannot have a say.

“The horse is in good condition, narrowly got beat (second) in the Coronation Cup,” said the Kiwi.

“It’s his firs time over 2,000m. I’m looking forward to the race.”

Trainers Nick Selvan and Sivan Veerapen send out one runner apiece, but stay grounded.

“Arthur Pegasus is working well, but he’s got a bad draw (14),” said Selvan. “It’s a strong race, I can only hope for the best.”

Former jockey Sivan spoke along the same lines about ex-Kranji galloper Montana Flash.

“The field is very strong. It’s his first time running over the distance and is up in class,” he said.

Castelo will also start at long odds, but it will not stop trainer Ananthen Kuppan from doing a rain dance close to race day.

“Castelo’s been running well, he’ll appreciate the rise in distance with a bit of give in the track,” he said.

The Tivaci six-year-old’s two wins came on rain-affected tracks, at both Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh.

