Nov 5 South Africa (Vaal/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) SONIC JET showed fair potential as a juvenile and led in her run after a rest. She should go close stripping fitter.

(5) SAUDI SWEEP had things go wrong but was just beaten in her comeback outing. She has drawn alongside Sonic Jet and could take it to the wire again.

(11) ASIAH’S TIARA was close behind Saudi Sweep on her debut and has room for improvement.

(6) ZALTA STAR looks a bit better than her last try and could benefit from an outside gate.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(13) ON TARGET is bred for ground, so is expected to show more after a decent debut over shorter.

(7) MIZZEN SWORD has been staying on in his races and could prefer the extra.

(1) HIGHVELD STORM was a bit unlucky when just beaten before a rest. He had excuses but could open his account after a rest.

(14) PYRO EDITION ran a fair race on debut but did not confirm when dropped in distance last time. He deserves another chance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) ENGLEFIELD GREEN, (10) MIRACULOUS and (11) STU’S GIRL have the form and experience to play leading roles.

(8) HOPE CHEST caught the eye on debut and should make her presence felt.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(2) PRESLEY met a strong field when dropping in distance and did not disgrace himself. This could be the right race for him.

(6) MOOLA MAN is knocking at the door. He enjoys this track and should go close again.

(5) FROZEN FANTASY had a task after a rest when taking her chances in a feature. She can improve.

(4) WE ARE THE LOGANS is holding form and should be close.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(12) GARRIX caught the eye on debut and has come on appreciably with the benefit of that outing. He need not improve a great deal to open his account.

Newcomers (4) CHARLIE BUCKET and (10) CAVALRY COMMANDER should not be underestimated.

(2) NATIVE RULER has shown enough to get involved. Should not be taken lightly.

Race 6 (1,700m)

(2) WILD INTENT has run two fair races after winning his maiden in style. He should have no problem with the distance and can add to his tally.

(4) SAFE SPACE was not disgraced behind some high-class youngsters. He could show the strength of that form.

(1) LUTHULI had things his way last time but had his confidence boosted. Could fight it out again.

(8) GUY ALEXANDER has been enjoying himself in front and will be looking to make it three in a row.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(9) SWEET CONIFER and (13) SPINMYANGELSSPIN made encouraging introductions and, with that experience to count on, could fight out the finish with any improvement. Watch the odds.

(2) LOVE STORY and (11) BERRY’S BOOGIE have shown sufficient means in their two starts and should be competitive.

Race 8 (2,400m)

(2) MAMBO COME TESIO is the consistent sort and could threaten again.

(6) FUSHIMI INARI has run well over staying distances. He has dropped in ratings and this could be the right race for him.

(4) TO THE RESCUE is taking his time but can suddenly spark up one of these days. He should be at his peak in his third run after a rest.

(9) FLAG BEARER was not far off some decent individuals last time and can earn again.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(3) CRESCENT, (10) SCOTTISH LINKS and (2) GOLDEN DESTINY have the form and experience to battle it out for victory.

(1) KAISARISSA will be wiser after a satisfactory debut and could, with that experience, improve to make his presence felt.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(1) ADDRESS THE NATION ran a decent race in what looked a strong field last time and is set to improve with the drop in class.

(4) SEA SHANTY was making up ground nicely when he was eased and looked unlucky last outing. He could get rewarded.

(2) JOHNNY APPLESEED showed good pace but tired late and was found to be fatigued. He can step up on that performance.

(3) VAR PARK was the fastest finisher in his last start, coming back to form. He can challenge.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(2) MARINE MERCHANT finished ahead of (1) HONOR OF KINGS over 1,250m at Hollywoodbets Durbanville. He finished third again over 1,600m at the country course from the widest draw. This represents a good opportunity for him to open his account.

Well-bred (3) FUTURE FREQUENCY and (4) REGULATION (gelded) have place chances.

Race 12 (1,200m)

(5) FRANCILIEN scored a form win last time. She is up in class but could also be on the upgrade and can win again. A 4kg apprentice claim should boost her chances.

Watch out for (9) BASKED IN GLORY who came from far back to win her maiden.

(3) SO SEDUCTIVE won in convincing fashion at this venue and is another that cannot be taken lightly. She has drawn towards the outside.

(1) WHERE’S THE PARTY last outing is best ignored. She could be dangerous back down the straight.

Race 13 (1,200m)

(1) BLIZZARD SNOW did well to catch the front runner and won well even though coughing. She could make a successful handicap debut.

(4) STRIKING ANGEL suffered an injury in her last start and yet finished second behind an up-and-coming sort.

(5) WE WILL ROCK YOU was not far off (4) STRIKING ANGEL in her seasonal return and could be one with big improvement.

(8) RAINING RUBIES always shows good pace and could place.