Nov 7 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) LETS PLAY POKER and (7) DWIGHT EISENHOWER were second on this course over 1,000m recently and should play leading roles again.

(6) BUSSTOPINHOUNSLOW also has the form and experience to acquit himself competitively.

(9) DUCHESS OF SEVILLE also filled the runner-up berth last time over this trip and will make her presence felt in receipt of a sex allowance.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(4) ICHACHA was a beaten short-priced favourite over 1,400m recently but is worth another chance, given the step-up to this extended trip will be more to his liking.

(5) YOJIMBO improved to finish second on his return from a rest, during which he was gelded, and will fight for victory if building on that progress.

(6) SNOW MOON and (1) STORM AHEAD complete the shortlist.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(7) RISING RUSSIAN, (5) QUELLO CHE and (8) LUNAR RAINBOW finished in that order over 1,800m last month and renew rivalry on identical weight terms.

(1) PASS THE BATON has superior experience and can get into the picture.

Race 4 (1,200m)

Veteran mares (9) SMELTING and (8) TWICE AS WILD are in good form and physical condition. Both are suited to this track and trip so should be competitive.

Hard-knocker (3) CALL ME MASTER returns from a layoff without blinkers but should not be underestimated off his current mark as he has run well fresh.

(2) BREGARDT also has the credentials to play a role in the outcome.

Race 5 (1,450m)

Progressive 3yo filly (1) ONE PARTY won over track and trip as a juvenile. She was an eye-catching second over 1,000m on her seasonal comeback and the step-up to this distance with improved fitness on her side will be to her liking.

Hard-knockers (5) WRITTEN IN STONE and (6) AFTER HOURS will challenge the selection who concedes weight to older male rivals.

(10) CAN’T CATCH ME appeal most of the remainder.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(9) HAIR TRIGGER is on an upward trajectory and it could pay to follow his progress on handicap debut. He justified market support with a start-to-finish maiden win over 1,200m and this extended trip will unlock further improvement.

Fellow last-start winner (2) DOITWITHDIAMONDS ought to remain competitive under resultant penalties.

(8) NAZARE and (3) SUPER AWESOME add further intrigue to a fascinating handicap.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(7) SPIRITED GIRL won a 1,400m handicap in September but is worse off at the weights to re-opposing rivals (2) BLUE HORIZON and (6) ALABAMA ANNA. She is progressive and should remain competitive but it could pay to side with the consistent latter who is weighted to turn the tables on 3kg better terms.

(1) MISS HANNIGAN has the ability to play a leading role too, despite carrying 62kg.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(8) DESTINY OF FIRE confirmed the promise of her debut win by finishing a close-up second in a minor KZN feature in October and she remains open to improvement on her Highveld introduction.

(6) CORAL BLAZE has improved since relocating from the Western Cape. She was a wide-margin winner on the Poly but has shown enough on turf to be competitive on her handicap debut.

(3) RATTLE BAG and (1) RISKY BUSINESS have the form and experience to make their presence felt.