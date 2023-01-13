Nunes set for a grand harvest

With luck, champion jockey Manoel Nunes can possibly win half the 12-race card on Saturday.

With a strong book of rides, champion jockey Manoel Nunes is the jockey to follow on Saturday.

The Brazilian has 10 rides in Kranji’s 12-race programme and six of them are top winning chances.

They are Cash Cove (Race 1), Petrograd (Race 6), Bizar Wins (Race 7), January (Race 8), Street Of Dreams (Race 11) and newcomer General Command (Race 12).

Cash Cove is a horse aimed at the Singapore Three-Year-Old series after scoring thrice – all over Saturday’s course and distance – from six starts.

He has been primed to score with solid work during the December racing break.

Petrograd looks set for an early win, with two seconds from the first two of his three starts.

His gallop on Tuesday was faultless and he has drawn nicely in Gate 2.

Bizar Wins, a last-start second, also did a winning hit-out on Tuesday. Gate 2 will blend well with his speed.

January – with two wins, a second and a third from as many starts – is a horse going places.

He will take a lot of beating.

Street Of Dreams is a hat-trick winner, whose trial and gallops suggest a fourth success on the trot is achievable in Class 3.

After all, his trainer, Steven Burridge, has high expectations, including getting him to November’s $1 million Singapore Gold Cup.

Newcomer General Command has been burning up the training tracks for his debut. He won both his trials impressively.

Nunes’ remaining four mounts – trial winner Healthy Baby (Race 2), Wild Bee (Race 4), Luck Of Master (Race 5) and Wind Of Liberty (Race 9) – are also looking well and can score with some luck.