NZ champion Richards to make HK training debut

HONG KONG – A new chapter in the history of local racing will commence at Happy Valley on Wednesday evening, when Jamie Richards saddles the first of his three runners at the midweek fixture.

“I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully, the horses can come out and run well,” said Richards.

“No doubt, they’ll improve with the run a bit but they should run well.”

Flying On The Turf will be Richards’ first runner in Hong Kong when he contests the second section of the Class 5 Island Handicap (1,200m) in Race 2.

Fortune Master and Rattan Kingdom will step out in Races 5 and 9 respectively for the New Zealander.

Unveiled in December, 2021, Richards arrived in Hong Kong late last season to set up his stable after numerous years at the helm of Te Akau Racing in New Zealand, where he trained with remarkable success at home, and in Australia.

The 33-year-old is synonymous with training exceptional talents such as Melody Belle, Probabeel, Te Akau Shark, Xtravagant, Gingernuts and Avantage.

He was crowned New Zealand champion trainer four times (2015/16 (with Stephen Autridge), 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22) and set single-season wins and prize money records in the process.

The winner of over 50 Group 1s, Richards is aware of the challenges in an entirely new environment and, while lucrative, a circuit that is renowned for its unforgiving nature.

“It’s very different from a training perspective. The heat and humidity play roles,” he said.

“From a handicap and acceptances point of view, it’s very different, too, with trump cards, preferences and the like.

“So, it’s taken a little bit of getting used to. There’ll be plenty to learn over the next 12 months and couple of years. But in time, hopefully, we can sort it all out.”

Currently with 51 horses registered in his stable, Richards’ highest-rated horse is Buddies, who has a rating of 88 after being transferred as a Group 3 winner from the Tony Cruz yard.

Palamos, whom Richards trained in New Zealand, is one of several four-year-olds in his care, along with Starfire Gems, a 63-rated son of Japanese sire Maurice.

“It’s been plenty of different lunches and dinners with all of the owners and working that side of things out,” said Richards, the former head trainer of the powerful Te Akau Racing Stable.

“But I’m really pleased with the support that the owners have given us, and now it’s time to do the job for them.” - HKJC