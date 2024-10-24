Oct 25 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) GIMMETHELIMELIGHT has been a bit of a disappointment of late but could win on local debut after a change of trainer.

(10) NOODSBERG has not shown much in two starts but makes the trip from the Western Cape and deserves respect for that.

(8) FIRE ALARM showed improvement last time on the turf and can fight out the finish again.

(9) GENTEEL showed vast improvement on local debut and can go one better this time around.

Race 2 (2,400m)

(1) OFFICIAL SECRET has improved since joining trainer Alan Greeff and has won a couple of times over this course and distance. She was touched off last time and can go one better.

(3) WOMAN’S WORLD won full of running earlier in October. Will not go down without a fight.

(4) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER has improved this year but is facing some tough rivals this time.

(2) MEDLERS TART can be a dangerous customer if allowed to dictate terms.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) HAPPY HOLLY is very game and speedy and should fight out the finish yet again.

(3) BLUE HOLLY chased home Cruise Control earlier this season and should make a bold bid.

(4) MYTHICAL DREAM is in good form and can contest the finish.

(7) ELLORIX has improved of late and could make the frame.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) MR MOLONY won on local debut. That was on the Polytrack but he may well follow up.

(1) JACK IN THE GREEN has improved with blinkers but has a wide draw for jockey Richard Fourie to overcome.

(2) LAUNCH CODE is unreliable but is also quite capable of scoring.

(5) MILITARY MAN has improved of late and deserves respect.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) GLOBAL STATE has lost his way lately but is fit and could surprise in a race like this.

(2) ABOUND returned to his best with a good win last time and can follow up if in the same mood.

(3) MY BESTIE has not won for some time now but can do so over this track and distance.

(4) HOLOCENE won on the Polytrack of late but deserves respect.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) LUNA HALO finished runner-up behind King Regent in the second leg of the Polytrack Challenge.

(8) LADY SILVANO is returning from a long break but her trainer would not have made the trip if she was not able to win.

(2) GIMME’S LASSIE finally won last time but is no easy ride.

(3) GOLDEN PACIFIC will not go down without a fight.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) MY BEST SHOT finishes off his races very nicely over shorter trips. So could be even better over mile.

(2) WE HAVE TOUCHDOWN will be a danger even if he was a disappointment last time.

Trainer Glen Kotzen is double-handed with (3) THE MASK and (4) ON MY HONOUR.

Race 8 (2,000m)

The highlight of the Eastern Cape, the Betway Algoa Cup should be a very competitive affair.

Justin Snaith racing is double-handed with (3) ROCKPOOL and (9) CALL TO UNITE. Rockpool has been disappointing lately but can win. Preference is for Call To Unite, who is seeking a hat-trick after some good recent wins.

(12) ALLEZ MORIS was not beaten far last time and is well drawn.

(1) JOY AND PEACE heads the local challenge and has been in good form all year. Clearly not out of it.

(2) STREET ART was not disgraced on local debut and could do better this distance. Kotzen has four entrants and all of them are serious contenders.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL has been very impressive of late with two smart wins. There is no real reason he cannot complete the hat-trick.

(2) FAIRY KNIGHT will like the likely fast pace and could be a live danger late in the race.

(5) GIMME’S LADDIE has won his last three starts. Deserves respect.

(3) CLIFF TOP has been soundly beaten by Cruise Control of late but could earn some money.