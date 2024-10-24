Rachel King racks up the miles

The Bjorn Baker-trained Iknowastar will be Rachel King's mount in the Listed Five Diamonds Prelude (1,500m) at Randwick on Oct 26.

SYDNEY - Riding at major carnivals around the globe is becoming second nature for Rachel King.

The Sydney-based jockey takes seven rides on the Spring Champion Stakes programme at Randwick on Oct 26 before jetting off for a history-making appearance at the Breeders’ Cup in America.

King will become the first Australian resident to participate in one of world racing’s most prominent events when she partners Satono Carnaval for Japanese trainer Noriyuki Hori in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1,600m) at Del Mar on Nov 1.

“I’m very excited to go over there and on a horse that is a good chance as well,” said King.

“Mr Hori has travelled a number of horses over the years and has been very successful. His strike rate is unbelievable when he travels them. He trained Maurice and Real Impact, horses like that.

“He knows what he is doing and he doesn’t travel them unless they’re proper winning chances.”

The Breeders’ Cup opportunity presented following King’s stint in Japan earlier this year and has been part of a momentous year for the British-born hoop, who has also squeezed in her UK wedding to partner Luke Hilton, her first ride at Royal Ascot and another trip to her homeland to compete in the Shergar Cup.

“Since I got married, I haven’t been able to change my name legally because I haven’t been home long enough to change my passport,” King quipped.

And she is not planning on slowing down any time soon.

King will travel to Hong Kong in December for the International Jockeys’ Challenge before taking up another two-month stint in Japan over the Australian summer.

But her immediate focus is at Randwick on Oct 26. Her rides include former European mare Queues Likely in the A$2 million (S$1.76 million) Group 2 The Invitation (1,400m) and the consistent Iknowastar in the A$1 million Listed Five Diamonds Prelude (1,500m), both for trainer Bjorn Baker.

A Group 3 winner over a mile in Germany, Queues Likely has impressed King since her arrival.

“I think she is going well enough to run a nice race,” she said.

“We will find out a bit more about her on Saturday, but I’m keen on her. There is plenty of improvement and progression there for sure.

“But so far, she is really straightforward. She has just fitted in, she’s got a great attitude and that always helps because sometimes the Europeans can take a bit of time to settle in.

“Her trials and work at home have been super, I can’t fault her.”

She is also looking forward to renewing her acquaintance with Iknowastar following his first-up fifth in the Alan Brown Stakes (1,400m) on Oct 12.

“He wasn’t the quickest out but he did his usual and was quick to muster,” King said of his fresh performance.

“He probably lost a good two lengths doing that at the gates and he hasn’t been beaten that far, so it was a good, sound effort.

“He always improves a little bit off his first-up run. We call him Mr Reliable, he doesn’t run a bad race.”

King will fly to Japan on Oct 27 ahead of the Breeders’ Cup meeting before returning direct to Melbourne to ride at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day on Nov 5.

