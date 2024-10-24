Kok off KL starting blocks in a hurry

Newly relocated trainer David Kok and wife Irene checking in on Pacific Beauty, one of 12 horses stabled at their Sungai Besi barn, on Oct 24.

The gold dust from his historic win on Oct 5 has barely settled and trainer David Kok is already back in business.

After Smart Star’s sensational Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) win gave Kok a most surreal fairy-tale ending to his 16-year training career at Kranji, he was entitled to take it all in and give himself a well-earned breather.

Besides, he had all along declared that his starting date at the next chapter of his training career in Kuala Lumpur would be somewhere around mid-November.

Relocating 45 horses is no mean feat, even for just a 350km trip over land. By working in the two-week quarantine and other logistical factors, it seemed like a fair lead time.

To the surprise of many, the “D Kok” name popped up five times on the Selangor Turf Club double weekend programme.

There was no pressing need to strike while the iron is hot. The Malaysian season is drawing to an end with the only big race left, the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) still some time away on Dec 1.

Interestingly, all five runners hail from the Pacific Stable – Pacific Charm, Pacific Hero and Pacific Dream on Oct 26, and Pacific Spirit and Pacific Scout on Oct 27.

Well known as a hard-working trainer at Kranji, Kok should be lauded for bringing the same work ethic across the Causeway.

But, even by his lofty standards, halving the six-week window period to only three might be pushing the envelope.

When probed about his premature debut up North, the Ipoh-born conditioner just said goal sticks always move in racing.

“It’s true I would’ve preferred to have my first runners later,” said Kok. “A first batch of 12 horses left Kranji on Oct 3 and left quarantine on Oct 17, which is quite tight.

“But some of them came out fresher than I thought. The thing is all of them have been in work all along, and still had residual fitness.

“As I didn’t want to keep them in their boxes, and at the owners’ request, I found suitable races for them. Mr Jimmy Poh is coming up to KL to watch his horses race.”

While Kok admitted that the quintet could have used a week or two more to reach their peak, he is not ruling out a start with a bang.

Besides the fitness query, how the Kranji form stacks up is another question mark. But Kok has been talking to a few of his new neighbours, including his old boss.

“I’m new, I don’t really know the standard, but Charles always told me the horses here are two classes below Singapore’s,” said Kok.

“Pacific Soldier’s a good case. He ran 21 times without winning at Kranji and at his first run for Charles, he ran second – and he just won his first race at his third start.”

Kok can only hope that line of thought holds true this weekend, more so when most of these runners had been showing ordinary form of late – including his first two Oct 26 runners, Pacific Charm and Pacific Hero, who were just transferred from two-time Singapore champion trainer Jason Ong.

The only sound last-start result is from Pacific Dream, who, though still a maiden in 22 starts, rattled home for second in a Class 5 race over 2,000m on Sept 28.

But Kok said the mile of the RM25,000 (S$7,600) Class 5A race the US Navy Flag four-year-old is running in may be too sharp.

“Pacific Dream ran well at his last start, but he needs more distance, like 2,000m,” he said.

“As he’s fresh, the 1,600m may suit him, though. You never know.”

Two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, who has partnered Pacific Dream at his last four starts, takes the ride.

She also rides Pacific Spirit while another former Kranji jockey, Koh Teck Huat, who is at his Malaysian debut, is booked on the other three Kok runners.

Kok and wife Irene – who was there at that last iconic Kranji meeting and wanted to again be by her husband’s side at that first day at the new office – will return to Singapore on Monday.

“I have 33 horses left at Kranji – 17, including Smart Star, move this weekend, another 16 next week,” said Kok, who was given 50 boxes.

“That’s why I have to fly back on Monday, or I would have stayed longer to settle in, especially as the office is not ready yet.

“I still have a lot of work to do.”

