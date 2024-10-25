Oct 26 South Africa (Turffontein/Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(6) KOMMETJIE STORM was heavily backed on debut when third over 1,450m as a 2YO in open company. This shorter trip should not be an issue.

(2) MOUNTAIN HIGH has been costly to follow but can still win.

(9) WHISTLING STRAIT is worth a market check.

(3) SUNFIRE has the form and experience to make her presence felt.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(11) PINK PIGEON has finished second in both starts, the latest over track and trip. Awkwardly drawn but can score.

(2) CATCH A PENNY filled the runner-up berth on debut. Big say from a favourable inside stall.

(9) POWER OF TIGER and (7) WAGRAM can figure on debut.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(10) EXCEEDINGLY GLAM ran an encouraging second on her seasonal reappearance over 1,450m. She is open to further improvement, especially from an ideal outside gate and in receipt of a sex allowance.

(6) GREY JET, (3) ALESIAN BEAU and (4) BRIGHAM need not be special to play leading roles on debut.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(11) MASTER BOMBER caught the eye when staying on for fourth on debut over track and trip.

(2) DIABLO is awkwardly positioned in gate 11 but has come on from last start.

(8) GRAND ALLEGRO ran an encouraging second first-up with blinkers on. Can play a leading role.

Watch newcomer (10) TRIPPING THUNDER.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) ICHACHA has confirmed the promise of his debut third by finishing second in both subsequent starts. Can make a winning debut for new trainer.

(6) ONE MORE STAR and (7) PIONEER SQUARE disputed favouritism when the latter finished 3½ lengths ahead last time. The former could improve to get closer.

(10) FAITHFUL MISTRESS also has earning potential.

Race 6 (1,250m)

Any market support for well-bred newcomer (7) GRAN CANARIA will be significant.

(3) PALACE GIFT has the form and experience to fight for victory.

(2) WHAT A FORTUNE was a good second recently against winners over 1,400m. Can challenge for race honours.

Returning (6) CIRCUMBENDIBUS is not without a chance in this field.

Race 7 (1,160m)

Crack sprinter (2) LUCKY LAD is unbeaten over this course and distance. Need not be fully tuned, even under 62kg, to make a winning return.

(7) RED BOMBER could pose the biggest threat after his encouraging comeback.

(1) COUSIN CASEY is a proven Grade 1 performer who usually runs well fresh.

(5) QUANTUM THEORY has the form and fitness to be competitive, too.

Race 8 (1,250m)

Last-start winner (3) WAR CHARIOT scored over course and distance in first-time blinkers.

However, the in-form (1) NIGHT BOMBER is 2kg better off for a 1.70-length beating and could turn the tables.

(5) DUMBLEDORE is closely matched with that rival on their Sept 3 meeting.

(7) SURGE OF POWER is a promising juvenile and can improve.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(2) HOME OF THE BRAVE made a winning comeback over this distance in a stronger race. Carries 10kg more but can still figure.

(5) ATARIME and (4) ARGO ALLEY have won three of their last four and should put on a show.

(8) WARHAWK BOMBER ran on when 3.75 lengths behind Argo Alley. Longer trip suits.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(9) ZEITZ has filled the runner-up berth in both starts over 1,250m. Should improve for the step-up to this trip.

(5) BOMBERS IN THE SKY and (8) GARDEN SUN acquitted themselves well over track and trip last time. Big threats.

(4) AMERICAN MATADOR ran well against winners last time. Has an inside gate and 52.5kg on his back.

Race 11 (1,100m)

(3) PISTOL PETE had excuses for a disappointing last start as a juvenile in KZN. He can make amends first-up.

(8) TCHAIKOVSKY was third in a stronger race over this trip last time. Not to be taken lightly off an unchanged mark.

(7) RAINBOW REWARD and (1) CHYAVANA are also respected.

Race 12 (2,000m)

(2) POINTDEXTER was dropped out from a wide draw and ran on for fourth on his return from a break. Could represent the value in the race.

(9) GROOVEJET was beaten by (10) JOIN THE DOTS in a similar course-and-distance contest four weeks ago. Both maturing 4YO geldings should be competitive, though the latter is weighted to reverse that form on 3kg better terms.

Progressive (11) COMMANDER GREEN is not taken lightly either.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(3) GREETING MY MASTER went forward from the widest draw when finishing a game third on the Inside track under 62kg on his seasonal reappearance. Go close.

(8) MASTERSHIP ran above his ratings when second at level weights to 122-rated Barbaresco over this trip in September. Big say.

(7) JURY’S OUT was unlucky not to have finished closer last time and is best kept safe.

(1) SILENT WAR completes the shortlist.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(2) AUGUSTA BLUE edged out (4) SPIRIT’S UNITE in a similar course-and-distance contest last month but the latter is 1kg better off for that narrow defeat.

(8) UNSOLVED RIDDLE is closely matched on that form but worse off on these revised terms.

(1) GOLD INDEX ran in both of those races and could make his presence felt off a lower mark.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(1) VJ’S ANGEL lost little in defeat when finishing ninth, less than five lengths off the winner, in the Grade 2 Betway Joburg Spring F&M Challenge from the widest draw on the Inside track. She should prove too good, even under top-weight 60.5kg.

(5) DOITWITHDIAMONDS has thrived since relocating to the Highveld and could emerge as her biggest threat.

(8) ROSY LEMON and (7) A PLACE IN THE SUN are unbeaten over this course and distance.

Race 16 (1,400m)

(7) SURJAY got the better of (2) ROYAL AUSSIE (third) in the 1,200m Mercury Sprint in KZN in July. Both should go well.

(1) RASCOVA scored on her only visit to the country course. Worth another shot.

(10) HLUHLUWE ran in three consecutive Grade 1 races during the winter and is a former course-and-distance winner.

Race 17 (1,600m)

(3) HEATHER’S BOY has franked her debut win over 1,450m with several subsequent winners from the race. This longer distance and straight should also suit.

(4) BACCHUS improved for the step-up to 1,400m to shed his maiden tag on this course in June. Can make further headway.

(5) SAFE SPACE and (6) CERULEAN DANCER will keep those rivals honest but are vulnerable to the three-year-olds.

Race 18 (1,250m)

(3) ARTISTE and (9) I’M SO PRITTI are both improving 3YO fillies who scored over course and distance last time and are likely to continue their momentum.

The consistent (5) BABELICIOUS fits a similar profile and has shown enough to be competitive.

(4) PUSHING LIMITS caught the eye with a strong late run over 1,000m last time. Step-up to this trip will be more to her liking.

Race 19 (1,600m)

(2) DIMAKO’S JET has the form and experience to acquit itself competitively.

(5) PEARL IN HER CROWN has confirmed the promise of her 2YO campaign this term. Good chance.

(7) THEATRE OF LIFE opened her account in September. The form of that maiden win has been franked by subsequent winners from that race.

(10) ACCEPT COOKIES is also a last-start maiden winner.

Race 20 (1,250m)

(7) ALLTHEBOYSIVELOVED impressed when finding plenty at winning debut over 1,000m. Pays to follow her progress.

(4) VERONIQUE is a last-start winner over track and trip, and (6) WHY NOT JACKIE is 2kg better off with her last-start conqueror.

(3) CAPTAIN’S DESTINY will fight for the minors.