Oct 29 South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) PRISCILLA MAISEY had excuses when a beaten favourite. Racing after another break, may come out firing from a plum gate.

(7) ANGEL’S OASIS showed good pace on debut and is expected to build on the performance after a rest. She can go close this time.

(4) HERITAGE RIDGE finished ahead of Priscilla Maisey last time and then ran a fair race over the course and distance. Drawn similarly and could repeat.

(5) FRIDA KAHLO showed little on debut but is well bred and can come on strong this time.

Rested (9) SPIRIT GUIDE will have a say if ready.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(4) LITTLE LEXI is ready for a career-best run after making good improvement in her last two starts. She should have every chance.

(6) TRUE HORIZON and (8) ALESSIA ASHEVILLE were not far behind the former. Can deliver.

(1) LEAD TO GLORY lost no marks against winners and could take advantage from stall No. 1.

(2) TIMELINE went a trip too far in her last start and should fare better over this distance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) MAJOR MASTER is highly regarded and after running two decent races, should get it right. He is bred to be even better over further.

(6) BOUNCEBACK has not drawn as well but is also coming along the right way. Can be dangerous again with the right breaks.

(2) RICH FOLKS HOAX showed potential in KwaZulu-Natal but has been troublesome at the start. He should simmer down after getting gelded and must be respected.

(10) SPECTACULAR and (11) SCOTTISH KISS have something to come but have drawn wide and will need a bit of luck.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(4) MENTE ET MANU looks a nice sort in the making. He stayed on well in his second start and looks a natural for the longer distance.

(2) AMANCIO ran a decent race from a wide gate. From better gate this time, he has a chance.

(1) GRIPEN did a lot better when fitted with blinkers in his last start. He now has the best of the draws but is racing after a rest.

(6) CONGRESSMAN has not finished off his races but could find more with the tongue tie removed.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) KAMCHATKA is getting better with each start. She won her maiden with ease and could make a good handicap debut even if this is a much stiffer task.

(1) JET TO THE SUN was pipped by (7) GLEE CLUB who showed good resolve in the run to the wire. But Jet To The Sun is weighted to turn the form around and has drawn a lot better too.

(5) ENCHANTING CHOICE ran below par over further but her penultimate over the distance was a fair run.

(8) HAMPSTEAD HEATH (drawn widest) and (4) COULDITBE are not without chances either.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) MY ONLY WEAKNESS did enough to win her maiden at her sixth attempt but has room for improvement. She looks well placed on handicap debut.

(3) WHITE WATERS ran on well to finish a neck behind the former and has made good improvement since. It could get close again.

(8) IM THE BUZZ won in convincing fashion and should be right on top of them with a repeat.

(2) TRES CHIC fared well with a fourth-placed finish first time over 1,400m. She has drawn well and can get the timing right.

(11) FAMILY POWER deserves respect on her last effort. More in it.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) XPLICIT CONTENT has run well in stronger races and gave signs he could be ready for another win in his last start. He should have every chance from gate 1.

(3) ELECTRIC FEELS did everything but win her last start. She should be at her peak now.

(2) MRS SHACKLETON is best weighted. Include in all bets.

(6) LOVERS LANE got a confidence boost last time. Can repeat.

(7) CASINO ACE is speedy and will get away one of these days.