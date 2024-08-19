October keeps getting better

October responding to Bruno Queiroz's urgings to put some space on his rivals in the Class 4 race (1,400m) on Aug 18.

October’s dominant win at his second-last start showed he did not belong to Class 5.

The two-length follow-up win when rising in grade to Class 4 on Aug 18 was not as emphatic, but the way he pulled away from runner-up Grand Avante inside the last 200m may suggest he will not stay long in Class 4 either.

However, the Ocean Park four-year-old will not have enough time to prove this theory with Singapore racing winding up – ironically in the month he is named after – on Oct 5.

But, if trainer Jason Ong’s and jockey Bruno Queiroz’s post-victory statements are anything to go by, the New Zealand-bred could well be promoted to similar heights wherever he ends up going, most likely Malaysia.

“This horse has improved a lot since his last break,” said Ong.

“It’s done him a world of good as we saw at his first-up win.

“Bruno rode him to perfection today. He let him settle off the speed and allowed him to blend into the race.

“When he hooked him out for his run, he was too good again.”

Supporters of the $23 chance did have a brief scare at the 600m when the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned chestnut looked off the bridle.

Ong was unconcerned, though.

“That’s the way he is, but he’s more relaxed now,” said the reigning Singapore champion trainer.

“He’s got the turn of foot to finish it off even if he takes a while to warm up.”

Queiroz put down the momentary flat spot to “laziness”.

“He’s a funny horse. He’s a little lazy and I need to push him hard to wake him up,” said the Brazilian jockey.

“But all in all, I was very confident with October going into today’s race.

“I rode him in one trial and knew he was better than Class 5, and he won that Class 5 race so easily.

“The best part is he has kept improving since. He’s getting better and better.

“Jason has done a very good job with him. He has kept him fresh.”

October has now tallied up three wins, all over 1,400m, including his Restricted Maiden victory in January when he was then trained by ex-Kranji trainer Stephen Gray.

Queiroz was cautious when asked if the envelope could be pushed distance-wise.

“I’m not sure. Maybe he can get 1,600m one day,” he said. “He’s a horse who can still improve.”

The Wild Chief’s $27 win one race earlier has all but ensured that Ong and winning rider Jerlyn Seow make successful defence bids of their 2023 titles.

The double cements Ong’s lead on 63 winners, maintaining the same gap of 22 winners on Daniel Meagher, who hit back with an identical tally from Lim’s Shavano ($20) and Lim’s Smythe ($7).

Well clear on 14 victories, Seow will be crowned queen among the juniors again. Jamil Sarwi trails by nine wins, and is already out of the race following his one-year disqualification.

If the trainers’ and apprentice jockeys’ premiership battles are all done and dusted, the one title fight that may keep racegoers in suspense till the end is the jockeys’.

Queiroz knocked in a double after he took the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,100m) on Last Samurai ($25) to extend his lead on Manoel Nunes.

The defending champion jockey scored one solitary win on Shihab ($17), but his bid for a sixth title was dealt a serious blow by a one-day careless riding suspension incurred on his ride aboard City Gold Farewell in Race 5.

Due to commitments, he will ride at the upcoming Aug 25 meeting, but will forego the Sept 1 meeting, which may prove pivotal in the two-horse race.

But, with seven meetings still to go, more twists and turns can be expected.

