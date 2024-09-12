Cop accused of hit-and-run charged with drink driving

Bernard Tan Bee Sen, who holds the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, was handed five charges under the Road Traffic Act on Sept 12.

A police officer allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident with a motorcyclist has been charged with drink driving, among other charges.

Bernard Tan Bee Sen, 52, who holds the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was handed five charges under the Road Traffic Act on Sept 12.

Three charges were for failing to stop after an accident, one for driving without due care or attention, and one for drink driving.

According to court documents, Tan is alleged to have been drink driving along Bartley Road East at 11.58pm on Aug 18, 2023.

He is said to have been driving a car without due care or attention when he veered to the left and collided with a concrete wall, before veering to the right and colliding with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old woman, purportedly suffered grievous hurt.

He is also alleged to have failed to stop after the accident.

Tan was seen accompanied by a woman in court. He is currently out on $15,000 bail and is expected to be back in court on Oct 10.

If convicted of drink driving, Tan may be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $10,000 and disqualified from driving for two years.