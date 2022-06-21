Pinheiro on Tiger Roar

A Brazilian makes way for another aboard Tiger Roar in the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) this Sunday.

After Manoel Nunes had to give up the plum ride due to injury, it is Bernardo Pinheiro who will fill in for his compatriot.

Nunes will be out of action for a while after he fractured his neck in a race fall from Alqantur in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on Saturday.

Tiger Roar’s trainer, Michael Clements, said he did not really have to work the phones to quickly find a replacement.

“Most jockeys already had rides. After talking with the owners, we picked Bernardo,” he said.

“He’s never ridden for us, but I was happy with how he rode, not at only his recent meeting, but at his previous meetings as well.”

A winner of over 520 races, Pinheiro, 26, begins a five-month stint this week, one month after he opened his Singapore account on his fourth pitstop visit with a double on Kranji Mile day.

He scored on the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Pennywise and Jason Lim-trained Sky Eye.

“He’s a young guy with a lot of energy about him. He just came off a successful stint in Dubai, which is a competitive arena, where he finished fourth on the log,” said Clements.

“He’ll be getting on Tiger Roar for some light work this week.”

Clements said the son of Wandjina has thrived since his first-up win on June 4.

“He’s great. He’s come through the run very well,” he said.

“He’s bright in himself. I was happy with his trial last week.

“I would have preferred to get another run into him prior to running over the mile, but the programme didn’t suit leading up to Sunday’s race.

“I’m still as happy as I can be with him going into Sunday.”

Nunes getsthree race days for two careless riding offences

Kranji’s leading jockey Manoel Nunes has been suspended a total of three Singapore race days for his two careless riding offences on Saturday.

He picked up one Singapore race day for permitting Boomba to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Eagle Eye, in Race 4.

Eagle Eye was crowded, steadied and lost his running.

He was suspended two Singapore race days for directing Istataba out passing the 200m mark in Race 7, when insufficiently clear of Just Because, who was checked.

His suspension took effect on Monday and will run until July 9.

Nunes, however, will be out of action for a longer period.

He suffered a hairline fracture in his neck after falling from Alqantur in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) in Race 11 on Saturday and is expected to be out of action for a few months.

Jockey Shafrizal Saleh, who was supposed to serve his one race-day suspension for careless riding on Footstepsonthecar on July 2, will now miss this Sunday’s meeting, after having his suspension date amended.