National Treasure (John Velazquez) staving off Blazing Sevens (Irad Ortiz Jr) in the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse at Baltimore on Saturday. PHOTO: REUTERS

BALTIMORE National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a record-breaking eighth win in the middle jewel of US thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

With John Velazquez aboard, National Treasure held off a late charge from Blazing Sevens by a head in the 1,900m race.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage finished third, 2¼ lengths away.

This means the chestnut colt will not have a shot at becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner.

The win capped an emotional day for Baffert, whose colt Havnameltdown was euthanised on the track earlier in the day, after going down with an injury.

“Losing that horse today really hurt but I am happy for Johnny, he got the win,” Baffert said, fighting back tears.

“It’s been a very emotional day.”

For Baffert, one of the sport’s best-known figures, the Preakness marked his first Triple Crown race in two years due to a lengthy suspension.

It was after one of his horses, Medina Spirit, tested positive for a banned substance and was stripped of the Kentucky Derby title in 2021. – REUTERS