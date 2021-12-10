Purton does it again

Jockey Zac Purton lifting his trophy after winning his third International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley on Wednesday night. He also won it in 2017 and last year.

Zac Purton on Wednesday night joined Douglas Whyte and Frankie Dettori as a triple winner of the Longines International Jockeys' Championship.

He claimed the title without a victory in the four-race series at Happy Valley, to add further lustre to his phenomenal resume.

Just four days after overtaking Whyte as the winner of the most prize money as a jockey in Hong Kong racing history, he amassed 22 points with three seconds and a third - under the 12 points for a win, six for second and four for third format.

The Australian's consistency propelled him to a third title in five seasons in the HK$800,000 (S$140,000) series. He also won in 2017 and last year.

With second placings on Glorious Lover, Amazing One Plus and Shining Gem and a third on Circuit Seven, Purton out-pointed the winners of the four individual championship legs - Tom Marquand (Awesome Treasure), Hollie Doyle (Viva Hunter), James McDonald (Invincible Missle) and Mickael Barzalona (Elon). The quartet shared a four-way tie for second with 12 points each.

Purton, 38, earned HK$500,000, while the runners-up collected HK$75,000.

David Hayes claimed the trainers' championship prize of HK$200,000 with a win - Awesome Treasure - and two thirds to finish with 20 points, eight clear of John Size, Caspar Fownes, Manfred Man and Ricky Yiu.

Purton was elated to prevail again despite the frustrating run of minor placings.

"I came here a little bit worried about the quality of horses I was riding and knew that I was going to need things go my way. Luckily I was able to get some nice runs on them and give them their chances," he said.

"It was a bit frustrating I kept getting beaten in those photos. But I suppose that makes for good racing and a good competition. The points added up, it's very satisfying."

In an engrossing battle for supremacy, Purton was one of seven riders with a mathematical chance of winning the series heading into the last leg, leading with 16 points, with Marquand, Doyle and McDonald locked in a three-way tie for second with 12 points.

Alexis Badel (six), Ryan Moore and Joao Moreira (four each) also had the chance to overtake Purton.

But Barzalona's driving finish on Size's Elon in the final leg enabled the Frenchman to snare 12 points, leaving Purton to clinch the series with six points for second on Shining Gem.