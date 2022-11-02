Purton set to take half the card, at least

Zac Purton has a card of hopefuls, with main chances being Rattan Kingdom (Race 1), Exuberant (Race 3), Comet Splendido (Race 6) and Heroic Master (Race 7)

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Rattan Kingdom was impressive first-up this season. He can take another step forward and does demand a stack of respect, especially with Zac Purton engaged.

7 Super Magic is making his debut following a tidy trial at Conghua. He looks forward enough to make his presence felt first-up.

10 Take What You Need should get the run of the race from the innermost gate.

5 Howdeepisyourlove, obviously named after the 1977 Bee Gees hit song, is stepping out on debut. He should be kept safe, like most John Size debutants.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

8 Success Allstars returned in excellent order first-up when finishing third. He can improve with that run under his belt. A good gate and the light weight will also afford him every opportunity.

7 Grand Power is racing well. He will be fit, having had three runs already this season, but needs to overcome an awkward draw. His latest second placing was nothing short of eye-catching.

6 Superb Daddy is tracking towards another win. He is a bit better than Class 5.

1 Owners’ Star has the class edge. Expect him to be competitive once more even though he is humping topweight.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

2 Exuberant gets the barrier and pairs favourably with Purton. He needs only to reproduce his effort of two starts ago to be winning.

4 Right Honourable does his best racing in this grade. Solid this term, he is a win-and-place chance with a little bit of luck.

1 All Joyful mixes his form but can figure if he finds his best. He won first-up last season and it would not surprise to see him do something similar again.

6 Royal Pride returned to form last time. He caught the eye with a fast-finishing eighth and is open to further improvement.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

11 Raging Blaze is so close to a first win in Hong Kong. He ticks a lot of boxes and his most recent run over the course and distance was solid. He gets the services of the in-form Alexis Badel.

5 Hearty Wish did well in his last start, missing narrowly over the course and distance. He has drawn to get the run of the race for Lyle Hewitson.

6 Flying On The Turf will improve second-up this season. The strong booking of Purton holds him in good stead.

8 The Good Deal caught the eye first-up. He can improve further.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 Vantastic Choice represents a fair bit of value after a solid first-up effort in Hong Kong. He looked to do it well that day and improvement is expected. He could be overlooked and is worth taking a chance on.

11 Birdsville has done well in Hong Kong without winning. He slots in light and his recent form under Keith Yeung has been strong.

2 Hero Star is so consistent. Expect another solid effort from him.

1 Durham Star has the class edge. Keep safe.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

4 Comet Splendido is chasing back-to-back wins. He is a very classy horse who looks well placed to win again. His rise is far from over. Purton is sticking to the mount.

1 Nothing New has consistency and a favourable draw. He is expected to mount a strong challenge.

7 Dr Winning mixes his form but does have the class on his day. It would not surprise to see him turn his form around.

3 My Ecstatic has claims at his best, especially at Happy Valley. He must be respected under Silvestre de Sousa.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

5 Heroic Master hit the ground running first-up in Hong Kong with a narrow defeat. He can take another step forward, and shapes as the one they have to run down, with Purton at the helm.

8 Sergeant Pepper has turned out two superb runs this term. He is going to get another win very soon.

6 California Deeply is making his Hong Kong debut. His latest trial was nothing short of impressive.

2 Harmony Fire finds suitable conditions. He can figure with the right run from Gate 1.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 Solar Winds has done well from three runs this term. He caught the eye in his last start when third behind Street Scream, who has since won again. He should get every chance from the draw with Luke Ferraris up.

2 Adios is chasing back-to-back wins over the course and distance. His climb up the handicap is far from over.

11 Global Harmony is resuming from a 3½-month break. He did well last term and was awfully unlucky on debut not to win. He has trialled well and ticks a number of boxes.

7 Gluck Racer has looked well ahead of his return, also from a 3½-month spell. Expect a big first-up effort.

- Comments courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey Club