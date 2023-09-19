Rainbow Lorikeet ready to greet the judge

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) STRATA is overdue for a maiden win. She could be rewarded for her consistency.

(5) FANNY KEMBLE and (4) AMETHYSTIC should make their presence felt if confirming the improvement made last time.

(2) BRIGHT DUCHESS attracted support on debut but was not disgraced. Give her another chance.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(13) GO LIKE FLO has the form and experience to be competitive but is drawn very wide.

(12) ELLORIX has every chance of breaking through if confirming the improvement of her last start from gate 12.

(4) MONTREAL, (7) JET GREEN and (8) CABARET should have more to offer over this trip and must not be taken lightly.

Race 3 (1,400m)

The well-bred (1) RAINBOW LORIKEET has improved with each outing, finishing second and third in her last two starts. She could open her account with further progress from her three-year-old debut from pole position.

(2) ENCHANTED SKY bounced back to form at this track last time with a creditable fourth. On that evidence, the filly should have more to offer over this trip.

(11) MIRACLE IN MOTION and (12) LOOK FORWARD are drawn wide but have the ability to get into the picture.

Watch newcomer (3) SILHYANA.

Race 4 (1,600m)

The improving (5) TRIPPI’S SILK got going too late when a fast-finishing third over 1,400m last time. He should redeem himself over the extra 200m.

(9) TAMBOURINE MAN fits a similar profile and could pose a threat with improvement likely over this distance.

(3) RUN RUDOLPH RUN and (7) ALL ABOUT RONNIE have found it hard to win, but will acquit themselves competitively once more.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) LUCE VERDE and (6) NO APOLOGIES are recent course-and-distance winners likely to remain competitive stepping out of the maiden ranks. Both have big weights to carry against older rivals but are progressive.

(1) LIKETHECLAPPERS and (5) VERONIQUE, who are both trying this trip for the first time, are consistent. The two five-year-olds ought to be the main threats, getting weight from Luce Verde and No Apologies.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(4) WOMAN’S WORLD and (7) MOTHERSHIP are favourably treated under the conditions. The duo are open to improvement, trying this distance for the first time.

(9) REWRITE THE STARS and (10) LUCY THE PINK are capable, too, and could also have a say on these terms.

(1) KATSU in good form and has given the impression that this trip is suitable.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Last-start winners (10) CALLMEGETRIX and (11) RED MOON RISING are improving fillies drawn wide. Both, however, have shown potential and could have a say in the finish.

(2) AMONG THE CLOUDS is favourably drawn and finished second over this track and trip in a similar contest on her post-maiden debut. She is a strong each-way chance.

(4) GREEN VALKYRIE ran in a feature for two-year-olds last time and ought to fare better on her reappearance at this level.