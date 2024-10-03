Ravalli to rebound

After a torrid run at his last start on Sept 28, the talented Ravalli can make amends in the Red Numbers Cup Class 2 (1,200m) on Oct 5.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Ravalli was decidedly unlucky in his flying second to Asif in the Class 3 (1,200m) last week.

By the time he found daylight from behind slow horses, Asif was already home and hosed.

Both back up in the $170,000 Red Numbers Cup Class 2 (1,200m). The weight swing being negligible for a ½-length beating, the 1-2 forecast may well remain, but from the way Ravalli was stalled and still flew home, the tables can be turned.

Manoel Nunes, who is aiming to hold his three-win lead on fellow Brazilian Bruno Queiroz to clinch a sixth Singapore champion jockey title, replacing Ryan Curatolo, is another pointer.

Ravalli’s stablemate Mt Niseko has been kept fresh. His last runs in Class 3 company against top guns like Big Union and Pacific Vampire were full of merit.

Lim’s Bighorn is another one coming back after his fourth to Asif. He has drawn marble one again, but he may also end up with the same rank.

manyan@sph.com.sg