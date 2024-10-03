Oct 4 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) CORAL CREEK is not an easy ride but he may be a bit better than these rivals.

(1) DAWN CLOUD tries sprinting again and could earn some money.

(7) ALL ABOUT LOVE has not shown much but could improve having made the trip from the Western Cape.

(12) ICE CAP has been struggling to win but is capable of contesting the finish again.

Race 2 (1,600m)

Trainer Gavin Smith bounced back to form earlier this week with a couple of winners and (7) OLIVER TWIST is improving and should make a bold bid at scoring.

(6) KOHANA has got better with each run of late and can go one better over this longer distance.

(1) STORM BOULEVARD was not disgraced behind a good winner last time and deserves respect.

(2) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE is battling to win but is capable of earning some money.

Race 3 (2,000m)

A competitive maiden field.

(6) BEER WITH THE BOYS has not shown much but could like this longer distance and deserves some respect.

(3) TAKE A MULLIGAN was an unlucky loser earlier this year on the turf and can bounce back as a threat back on the grass.

(1) ORANJEMUND tended to lack a strong finish in his races on the Highveld but would not be a surprise winner.

(4) ANCHOR MAN has improved of late and is another who can contest the finish.

Race 4 (1,400m)

An interesting race.

(5) CAPTAIN OF GRIT and (4) HEART STEALER make their local debuts and would not be surprise winners.

(1) MAKHACHEV has ability but does not always show it. He is capable of winning.

(3) HOLOCENE impressed on the Polytrack last time but will need to do it all again on the turf this time.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL returned from KZN in very good form and was a wide-margin winner last time. He has a very good record with his current rider and should score again.

(3) SPEED MACHINE finished strongly last time and could get closer to Cruise Control this time.

(4) EVIES FIRST is always competitive and can earn some more money.

(2) CLIFF TOP flopped in KZN but has beaten Cruise Control a couple of times and deserves respect.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) DANCINGTOTHELIGHT picked up a six-point penalty for a very easy last handicap win over this course and distance. He can follow up.

(1) DESTINY’S ANGEL has been very effective over this track and trip and should contest the finish once again.

(6) PEDRO likes this track and trip and is not out of it.

(7) MEETATTHEWINDSOR is in good form and can earn some more money.

Race 7 (1,600m)

A competitive race.

(1) KNOCKOUT is better than his last run suggests but has to give weight to all his rivals.

(7) STRANGE MAGIC has stable jockey Richard Fourie aboard, so could be the stable elect.

(4) AS FATE HAS IT has been very good of late, but her penalties may start to catch up.

(5) BACK FOR MORE is consistent and should run well from a good draw.

Race 8 (2,000m)

A tough last race and it may pay to cast your net wide as the winners could come from anywhere.

(12) HAROLD THE DUKE has been a disappointment but will carry a light weight and could pop up.

(5) PREVALENCE liked the shorter distance when scoring last time and could be just as effective over this distance.

(3) NO PLACE LIKE HOME is in good shape and is clearly not out of it.

(6) PAINITE is consistent and can contest the finish yet again.