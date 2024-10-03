Smart Star is ‘Lekker’: Yeni

South African jockey Muzi Yeni taking his Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup ride Smart Star to a quiet piece of work at Kranji on Oct 3.

“Lekker” is an Afrikaan word Muzi Yeni has uttered numerous times when asked about a horse’s condition in South Africa.

It means “good” or “lovely” in English. Without thinking, the South African jockey straight away used that lingo when trainer David Kok came for feedback after Smart Star’s canter on Oct 3.

As Yeni, 37, had just landed at Changi Airport nine hours earlier, after a long flight from Johannesburg, he might not have switched time zone and country yet.

But it could not be. The bundle of energy was fresh as a daisy, as he also cantered two other of his Kok rides on the undercard, Vittoria Perfetta and Jo’s Legend (his fourth ride Sabah Star swam).

The spontaneity of his reply spoke volumes about how he felt about his ride in the $1.38 million Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

“The horse was really lekker this morning. Back home, it means the horse felt really nice and lovely,” said the South African log leader.

“When you do a little bit more of a strong canter, they’re more relaxed. He was good and relaxed.”

Yeni is aware he is not sitting on a leading hope, but he is quite happy to fly under the radar.

“He’s nice and fresh, which is important going into the race. You need the speed,” said Yeni who rode at Kranji at a jockeys’ series in 2018, albeit without winning.

“It’s important to have a horse who can be close to the main chances and not sit too far back.

“It’s a tight track and the fields are big. It helps that I’ve been on the track once, I’m sharper and more familiar with the territory.”

Kok plied the 2,000-race-winning jockey with as much low-down as possible on his four horses, especially Smart Star, the main reason he put Yeni on a plane.

“Smart Star has never been fitter, and we know this horse can stay,” said the Singaporean handler.

“We respect Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Saltoro, but with the big weight gap (8kg on Lim’s Kosciuszko), my horse should run well.”

Yeni said he accepted Kok’s invitation right away, both for the poignancy of the moment and the international exposure.

“The whole world is watching. Obviously it’s sad I’m coming on the last day, but I’m also lucky in a way that I got the opportunity,” said Yeni.

“We’ve watched Singapore racing all of our lives, and I’ve been here. It’s close to our hearts, it’s a bittersweet moment, but I’m privileged to have the opportunity.

“But I’ve still got a job to do. Hopefully, we get luck in running.”

