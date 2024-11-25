Revue impresses on debut

Jockey Winston Cheah steering the Ricky Choi-trained Revue to victory in the Class 3 over 1,300m race in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 24.

KUALA LUMPUR - Revue annihilated his rivals to win first-up in the Class 3 over 1,300m handicap to give former Macau trainer Ricky Choi his second winner in as many meetings in Malaysia.

And what a performance it was from the former Australian and Macau winner.

First to break, Revue ($106 on the Singapore tote) led early.

But jockey Winston Cheah allowed a very eager Majestic Way to take the initiative approaching the 1,000m and settled second on the rails.

But Revue was travelling so well that he ranged alongside Majestic Way effortlessly, making the turn into the straight without being extended.

The Delago Deluxe six-year-old broke clear of Majestic Way at the 400m and went further and further ahead in the run home to win by 8¼ lengths.

Three-time winner Peaky Blinder, having his first start outside of Ipoh, finished second with Lim’s Craft in third place.

Revue won twice over 1,400m (at Murray Bridge and Mildura) in nine runs in Australia.

Shipped to Macau and trained by Choi, Revue won first-up in a 1,050m sprint on the sand track, then found one to beat four times in 13 subsequent starts – before coming to Malaysia.

“I was surprised by the manner he won and the winning margin,” said Choi.

“After winning first-up in Macau, he (Revue) contested the Macau Derby (1,800m) in his next start but the trip was beyond him. He was not quite right after that. although he did finish second four times.

The bay gelding finished eighth in the Derby behind Master Hunter, now renamed Mega Gems in Malaysia.

“But the horse has freshened up considerably since coming to Malaysia.” added Choi.

“Still, I did not expect him to win like he did.”

Cheah, who was coming back from suspension, was also full of praise for Revue’s debut win.

“He (Revue) is a very nice horse,” said Cheah.

“After I rode him for the first time (at trackwork), I told Ricky that he is a lovely horse and I hope I can win on him one day.

“When I got the ride on Monday, I told myself this will probably be my first winner back from suspension.”

Earlier, in the Class 5 over 1,275m event, Sayonara ($15) looked like one of the better bets on the nine-race card after a demolition job in Penang two weeks ago when he won by eight lengths.

The former Ricardo Le Grange-trained Shocking nine-year-old received a hefty penalty in the ratings for that win.

But, with the apprentice Tuan Ammar’s claim this time around, it practically cancelled that out, and Sayonara was able to make it two wins from three starts in Malaysia.

The owners would have been delighted as the India Horse Club Stables had two more winners on the day with Billy Elliot ($9) in the Class 4 (1,150m) event, as well as Blue Idol ($20) in the Class 4 (1,700m) event – both ridden by Ruzaini Supien – giving the owners a treble for the afternoon.

In Race 1, the Class 5 (1,020m) event, Thunder Hero (Amar, $14) made it a winning local debut since relocating from Singapore.

He won a trial earlier in the week in easy fashion and was able to produce the same on Nov 24, shedding his maiden tag in his 16th attempt.

Bintang Sixty-One ($25) was able to upset the heavily backed Nozi Cyclone in the Class 4 (1,150m) race under a patient ride from Clyde Leck.

He was stuck on the outside of runners for most of the journey but managed to win rather comfortably with a bit in hand.

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE