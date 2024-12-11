Richard Lim gets busy at trials as KL debut nears

The Richard Lim duo of Songgong Hera (Ruzaini Supien) and Faithful Leader (Mohd Lukman) locking horns in the first barrier trial at Sungai Besi on Dec 10, with the former fighting back on the inside to prevail by a nose.

Horses showing their mettle at barrier trials are clear signs that Kranji trainer Richard Lim is close to his Kuala Lumpur debut.

The jockey-turned trainer, who only recently moved house and horse to the Malaysian capital after finishing in fourth spot on 34 winners on the Singapore log when racing shut down at Kranji on Oct 5, had two runners entered for the trials at Sungai Besi on Dec 10.

And, true to form, he flexed his muscles, as did his gallopers.

Running in the first of six trials held that morning, Songgong Hera took the honours, beating stablemate Faithful Leader in a tight finish which could have gone either way.

As it turned out, Songgong Hera got the edge by a nose, clocking 1min 01.52sec for the 1,000m on a track which threw up quite a bit of sod.

Ridden by Ruzaini Supien, Songgong Hera, a three-time winner at Kranji, took the lead on settling and, with Faithful Leader (Mohd Lukman) at his withers, the pair were always going too well for the rest.

Going hell for leather, they matched strides over the final furlong with Songgong Hera hanging on to hold Faithful Leader off.

The Spirit Of Boom eight-year-old had a relatively quiet 2024. Indeed, he raced just twice, winning once on Jan 14.

Last time on Sept 21, before being “floated” to his new surroundings in Kuala Lumpur, Songgong Hera finished a distant sixth in a field of eight.

Once at his new home, he was allowed time to settle in before being sent to that recent winning trial. Lim has drafted him as part of his Malaysian launch at the Selangor Turf Club race meeting on Dec 22.

As for runner-up Faithful Leader, he, too, bears watching.

The Super One six-year-old has not been to the races for close to two years.

His last run was on Jan 7, 2023 when he won, beating Renzo by two lengths and, as it was just his second race start, racegoers saw something they liked.

However, just like that, we saw nothing of him.

It turned out he had some tendon issues after his second start, and given the promise he showed, Lim had him kept under wraps. Until the morning of Dec 10, that is.

So what are we to make of it? Well, knowing now that Faithful Leader races best when fresh – he did finish second on debut – he bears watching when Lim opens his Malaysian campaign.

If there was a prize for the easiest winner at the trials, the gold would have to be shared between Written Towin and Starboy.

The pair won their respective hit-outs by four lengths and, as both were not pushed to break any records, they posted relatively slow times of 1min 03.76sec and 1:03.79 respectively.

But here is the thing. Forget what the clocks showed and instead go on the fact that both were hard held to the line.

A Written By four-year-old from Nick Selvan’s barn, Written Towin was formerly trained by Shane Baertschiger (for whom he scored his only win) and Tim Fitzsimmons at Kranji until moving over to Selvan’s Kuala Lumpur yard in the second half of 2024.

Selvan has yet to send him to the races, but the signs are there. When that day comes along, Written Towin should be ready to toss in a good showing.

As for Starboy, he has already tasted action “up country” and, one could say, he is “getting there”.

Taken out by apprentice Nuqman Rozi, Starboy played the waiting game.

Content to stay in fourth spot, he watched and waited as Infinite Wisdom and Limitless Stout battled for the early lead.

It was only at the 300m mark that he began to make a move. By then, Infinite Wisdom and Limitless Stout had opened up a sizeable lead and looked home and hosed.

But, with less than a furlong to go, Starboy grew wings and, in a flash, the Shooting To Win four-year-old not only collared the leaders but also put the trial to bed by coasting in by four lengths.

Yes, it was a strong showing and trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong must sense that first win under his care – since taking over from Jason Ong for whom Starboy won his two races (both over 1,200m) – is not far off.

Infinite Wisdom took second spot, beating Limitless Stout by a shorthead.

But it was all about Starboy, who went to the line like a good horse.

Keep him on your shortlist. Sure, his three runs in Malaysia have been mediocre but he is a young horse and his fourth try – whenever that may be – could turn out to be a winning one.

