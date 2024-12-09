Romantic Warrior makes history

HONG KONG - In the end, history was achieved in the most impressive way imaginable.

Romantic Warrior became the first horse to win the HK$40 million ($6.9 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) three times in a manner befitting his status as his homeland’s pre-eminent equine ambassador on Dec 8.

So easily did the six-year-old defy an array of international competition, that jockey James McDonald was able to stand up and salute the packed Sha Tin grandstands as he passed the line 1½-lengths clear of Japan’s Liberty Island (Yuga Kawada).

The heavy favourite ($5.30 on the Singapore tote) jumped slickly from the gates and McDonald was able to allow him to settle into fourth place as Irish filly Wingspan (Wayne Lordan) set the pace.

Another Japanese challenger, Tastiera (Damian Lane), had tracked in second and really provided the only competition to Romantic Warrior as they turned for home in a race very few got into. Liberty Island edged past her compatriot in the closing stages but the winner had already wrapped up the contest.

“That was unbelievable, I’m so proud of this horse,” said McDonald, who has ridden Romantic Warrior to seven successive wins.

“He’s just been remarkable and it’s some effort by trainer Danny Shum and his team.

“He’s been flying and anyone could ride him because he’s that easy but I’m the lucky one. He’s the horse of a lifetime.”

Romantic Warrior has already flown the flag for Hong Kong in several other countries, winning the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,000m) in Australia in October 2023. Shum and his team then took the brave decision to head to Japan this June, where he won the Group 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) in Tokyo.

This latest achievement in an unbeaten streak lasting longer than a year sees him move past another Hong Kong great, Golden Sixty, as the biggest money-earner in racing history.

Next February, another enormous date is circled in his diary with a crack on the dirt for the lucrative Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m).

“He’s the best, but I have to take another bigger challenge to go to Dubai and Saudi Arabia, just because I haven’t been to Dubai for 25 years,” said Shum.

“At that time, I was assistant trainer for Mr Ivan Allan, I had a new experience. I will make sure the team that goes there are in the best form.”

McDonald also took another one of the four Hong Kong International Races, the HK$36 million Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m), with the Ricky Yiu-trained Voyage Bubble ($13) sealing his status as Hong Kong’s premier miler with a spirited victory.

Banishing memories of chasing former champion Golden Sixty’s tail in this race last year when second, Voyage Bubble followed his Group 2 BOCHK Private WealthJockey Club Mile (1,600m) triumph on Nov 17 by staving off opposition from Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, France and Britain this time round.

Unplaced in Dubai and Japan late last season, Voyage Bubble had his third run this term following an arduous 2023-24 campaign after finishing second first-up to Galaxy Patch in October.

The success is Voyage Bubble’s second at Group 1 level after winning January’s Stewards’ Cup (1,600m).

“He’s a great horse in his own right. He felt excellent going to the gates today – he was really on the job. Credit to Ricky and his team – they’ve prepped him up beautifully,” said McDonald.

Ka Ying Rising ($5.30) continued a meteoric rise to clinch the biggest win of his career with victory in the HK$26 million Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m).

Overcoming difficulties at the start and pressure throughout, the gelding responded courageously for jockey Zac Purton and trainer David Hayes to record his eighth successive victory.

Slowly away, the four-year-old eventually triumphed by ½ length from Hong Kong’s Helios Express (Hugh Bowman), with Japanese raider Satono Reve (Joao Moreira) a short head further away in third place.

The overall time of 1min 8.15sec was outside Ka Ying Rising’s course record of 1:07.43, set at his previous start.

Purton, who has now won the Longines Hong Kong Sprint four times, claiming his 12th HKIR win, said there were reasons for the Shamexpress gelding being short of his best and described the win as better than it looked.

“Something lunged at the gate just before he went and it took his mind off it and he turned his head, so he was a little bit slow to step,” said Purton.

“He wasn’t at his best today and is better than this and still got the job done.”

It was Hayes’ first Group 1 victory since his return to the Hong Kong training ranks four years ago – and his first since All Thrills Too in 2002.

The Australian said he was proud because Purton said everything went wrong really.

“The start wasn’t perfect and he got pressure when he normally gets a bit of cover, so I think it was a better win than it looked,” the 62-year-old said.

Giavellotto ($61) produced an irresistible surge up the Sha Tin straight to stamp his authority on the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Vase (2,400m) under Oisin Murphy, ending a 12-year drought for British-based trainers at this meeting, dating back to the Ed Dunlop-trained Red Cadeaux in 2012.

The five-year-old son of Mastercraftsman has established himself as a high-class stayer over trips between 2,800m and 3,200m and trainer Marco Botti gave credit to Murphy for giving him the confidence to come back in trip to 2,400m at this rarified level.

“Credit to Oisin because first thing after the Group 1 Irish St Leger (2,800m), he mentioned this race and he was adamant that we should come here,” said Botti.

“We knew that, if he handled a drop back to a mile and a half (2,400m) on a sharper track than Newmarket – where he won in the summer – we had a chance.”

Murphy was all praise for Giavellotto, who has now won seven races in 18 starts.

“It was all very comfortable until I got to the turn, then I had to wait,” said Murphy.

“And of course then you’re worried that the race is going to get away from you.

“But he showed an incredible kick to get going. He was always going to win from a furlong out so I was really able to soak it up.” HKJC