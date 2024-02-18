Russian Emperor fifth in G3 Qatar race

DOHA - Hong Kong’s two-time champion stayer Russian Emperor could manage only fifth in his bid to win a second straight Group 3 H.H. The Amir Trophy (2,400m) at Al Rayyan in Doha, Qatar, on Feb 17.

Trained by Douglas Whyte, Russian Emperor settled at the tail of the field from gate 7 under jockey Alberto Sanna in the US$2.5 million (S$3.36 million) race.

Godolphin’s Rebel’s Romance ambled to an early lead before claiming victory in Qatar’s most-famous thoroughbred race.

“It was a very brave effort. The winner was gifted the race, it was just a really slow tempo and it looked like an on-pace dominated track all day,” said Whyte.

“He’s probably one of the only horses who has made ground from near-last and he’s run home in good order.”

Taking over from North Bridge at the head of the field under jockey William Buick for trainer Charlie Appleby, Rebel’s Romance then let rip in the home straight. Russian Emperor, who returned with a cut on his right hind leg, began to make ground late.

“He got cut into, I’m not sure whereabouts that happened but it’s a significant cut, so that will have hindered him a little bit,” said Whyte.

“It was pace-orientated and that was the downfall to our winning chances. The horse has run well and I’ll go back and see him now – I’m proud of him.”

The winning time was 2min 28.74sec.

Zeffiro, second in the 2023 Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Vase (2,400m), finished second.

Fellow Japanese raiders Satono Glanz and North Bridge grabbed third and fourth place respectively. HKJC