Saifudin down but not out

Saifudin Ismail being brought back to scales after his last Kranji win on Star North for trainer James Peters on Dec 9.

The riding landscape at Kranji has changed dramatically as Singapore racing nears its final chapter on Oct 5.

Some jockeys have taken their saddles to other countries, and already won races, like Louis-Philippe Beuzelin (Australia), Wong Chin Chuen and A’Isisuhairi Kasim (South Korea).

Other leavers also headed for overseas racing jobs, but have downgraded as track riders, like Simon Kok (France), Shafrizal Saleh and Matthew Kellady (China).

Interestingly, the incoming doors to the jockeys’ room have also been flung wide open to an onrush of new foreign faces.

The likes of Vitor Espindola, Jaden Lloyd, Carlos Henrique and soon, Darren Danis, and Macau (which also closes down on April 1) “cast-offs” Ruan Maia, Luis Corrales and Charles Perkins, were obviously keen to stamp Singapore racing on their passports before it goes the way of the dodo.

Cameo visitors like Chad Schofield, Hugh Bowman, Daniel Moor or Joao Moreira are also waiting in the wings, ready to swoop down on the array of feature races up for grabs, culminating with the $1.38 million Group 1 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) at the finale.

But, one jockey has bucked that trend in his own “down but not out” way – Saifudin Ismail.

One of the longest-serving local jockeys alongside Benny Woodworth, Saifudin has not been seen on a Kranji racecard since Jan 6, the opening day for 2024.

Amid speculation he may have also hung up his boots, the Malaysian stalwart said he was not quite ready to walk into the sunset yet.

The reason for his close to three-month absence was a back injury he suffered in trackwork, but once his doctors give him the green light, he is ready to jump back on a horse.

“I was cantering on that horse of Mahadi Taib’s, Bravo Kid, on Track 2 on a Saturday morning (Jan 13), but at the 600m, he suddenly jammed on the brakes,” he said.

“I was flipped over and fell heavily on my back. I was able to get up but it was very sore.

“I still went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital to get it X-rayed, and luckily, there was no fracture.

“When I was younger, after this kind of fall, I’d be back in the saddle within two or three weeks, but things are different with age. It takes a lot longer to recover, I feel.

“I had no choice but to listen to my doctors who said I just needed to rest for two months.”

Saifudin had to forgo seven rides on the day following his trackwork fall. None of them saluted, though.

At 55 years of age, with a riding career closer to the end, he could have brought forward his retirement, especially with nothing to look forward to past Oct 5.

The father of four, whose last winner was the James Peters-trained Star North on Dec 9, still has the itch to ride, though, and is fully determined to go the distance.

On 252 winners in a Singapore career that began at Bukit Timah in 1991, Saifudin may not have been among one of its most prolific jockeys. But, bailing out on the workplace of his livelihood is not his style.

“If Singapore racing was not closing down, I would have continued riding as long as I am fit and healthy,” said the Singapore permanent resident.

“I’m going back to see my doctors and get more X-rays done tomorrow. Hopefully, they can give me the clearance to ride again soon, maybe within a week.

“My back is still not 100 per cent, but I’m sure it’ll get better once I get back on a horse.

“The plan is to carry on riding till the end.”

While some have been looking around at alternative places like Malaysia, Korea, New Zealand or Australia to continue their careers, Saifudin said Singapore racing’s farewell will also be his last day at the office.

He was not quite leaving on his own terms, but with Father Time knocking on the door, it was probably for the best, he said.

“I might as well retire after Oct 5 as I’m reaching that age, anyway,” he said.

“I haven’t decided what I would do, maybe become a Grab driver. My two eldest sons are already working but my two youngest sons are still schooling.

“This isn’t how I would’ve liked to go, but no choice. Life goes on.”

