Saturday’s Singapore Stipendiary Stewards’ report highlights

Etwas Neues (No. 2) finishing third to Sir Elton (No. 6) but was promoted to second after a successful protest. Ksatria (left), second past the post, was promoted to the winner.

RACE 1

ALWAYS INNOCENT (8th/$28)

Jockey Matthew Kellady reported that his mount travelled well throughout but did not respond when asked in the straight.

RACE 2

ALL IN (7th/$13)

When questioned, jockey Simon Kok could offer no tangible explanation for the poor performance, other than the gelding laid in throughout and travelled only fairly for most of the race.

He added that, when ridden out in the straight, All In failed to respond. His explanation was noted.

The vet reported that the gelding returned as a roarer.

RACE 4

WILD BEE (7th/$42)

Apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani reported that he was instructed to attempt to settle midfield. But, when caught wide early, he elected to take the gelding back and obtain cover.

RACE 5

FLAK JACKET (5th/$85)

When questioned about his riding of the gelding and why he handed up his position in the back straight and allowed First Choice to cross him, Kellady said that his instructions had been to allow the gelding to settle where comfortable.

When First Choice went forward, he allowed that horse to cross so as to take up a trailing position.

When further questioned about his vigour in the straight and the length of time he took to attempt to shift to the outside of First Choice, he said that his mount was inclined to lay in. Therefore, it took longer than expected to shift out.

Kellady said that he believed the vigour applied was consistent with the manner in which he rides his mounts.

The stewards noted his explanation but felt he had erred in allowing First Choice to cross him in the back straight. They told him that he should have made a greater effort to shift out in the straight earlier.

In all the circumstances, no direct action was taken. However, Kellady was warned and advised to ride all his mounts so as to leave no room for query.

GOLDEN DASH (last/$57)

When questioned, apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman said that his mount travelled well in the early and middle stages, but mis-strode near the home turn.

As he was concerned with the gelding’s action, he did not place the horse under pressure in the straight. His explanation was noted.

RACE 6

IRON IN HAND (last/$74)

The gelding returned lame off-fore.

MAXIMILIAN (9th/$39)

The horse returned having bled. ETWAS NEUES (2nd/$22)

An objection was lodged by Marc Lerner, the rider of third-placegetter, Etwas Neues, against Sir Elton, being declared the winner, on the grounds of interference over the final 250m.

After considering all the evidence and after deliberation, the stewards felt that the interference had affected the result and upheld the objection.

The result was amended to: 1st Ksatria 2nd Etwas Neues 3rd Sir Elton.

RACE 7

TOM CAT (7th/$20)

When questioned, apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat said that, after striking interference shortly after the start, his mount settled much further back than anticipated.

When initially asked to improve in the middle stages, his mount started to overrace and, therefore, he was reluctant to place his horse under too much pressure until straightening, when the gelding found the line only fairly.

The vet reported that the gelding exhibited signs of respiratory disease.

RACE 9

MAGNIFICENT GOLD (2nd/$34)

When questioned on the gelding racing in a forward position, trainer Tim Fitzsimmons said that it had not been his intention for his charge to lead.

He had instructed jockey Simon Kok that should Magnificent Gold begin well, to allow the horse to settle where comfortable.