Saturday’s Singapore Stipendiary Stewards’ report highlights

The Star (Vlad Duric) returning to the winner’s enclosure after taking Saturday’s opening race with a more forward ride.

RACE 1

BASILISK (10th/$61)Jockey Amirul Ismadi reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

A vet examination revealed that the horse returned lame near-fore.

BOUNTY RAINBOWS (11th/$29)When questioned, jockey Marc Lerner said that, from a good barrier, he had hoped to take up a more forward position than with the gelding’s most recent starts.

In the early stages, he settled in a good position.

But when One Million started to shift across, he was reluctant to push his mount forward to try and hold that runner out.

When the pace steadied in the middle stages, he tried to shift to the inside of One Million.

As a result, he was obliged to race in restricted room for some distance until straightening.

He said that, when asked in the straight, the gelding failed to run on.

THE STAR (1st/$30)Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons notifiedthestewardsthatthetactics were to try to ride the gelding forward due to the lackofspeedin the race and with blinkers for the first time.

RACE 2

HOLE IN ONE (5th/$7)The horse was held up and was unable to improve from the 450m to the 200m.

He was steadied passing the 350m, when crowded to the inside of Supreme One, who shifted in away from Italian Revolution.

RACE 3

MINI FORCE X (last/$24) and JUST BECAUSE (5th/$81) bled.

RACE 4

KING’S SPEECH (8th/$16)When questioned, jockey Simon Kok said that his mount travelled well in the early and middle stages.

But, when ridden out, his mount was one-paced in the run to the line.

He felt that the horse did not appreciate the soft track.

RACE 6

EXCEED NATURAL (2nd/$17)The horse had difficulty obtaining clear running in the early part of the straight.

RACE 8

AXEL (8th/$18)When questioned, jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin said that his horse travelled well in a good position.

But when asked near the 600m, his mount was immediately off the bit and failed to run on.

RACE 10

CYCLONE (last/$28)

When questioned, apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman felt that the gelding was not suited by the soft track.

Iskandar was found guilty of reckless riding in that, near the 1,000m, he did unsuccessfully attempt to carry Super Impact from his line by making contact with that gelding.

He then shifted in again thrice, making contact with Super Impact.

This caused the latter to become severely unbalanced and lose the running he was entitled.

Iskandar was suspendedfrom Nov 27to Feb 12, which covers six Singapore race days.

Thispenaltywillbeservedconsecutivelyfollowingthecompletionof his suspension fromNov 20 to 26 (one Singapore race day).

SUPER IMPACT (6th/$8)When questioned, jockey Ronnie Stewart felt that the gelding, who was back in distance, had to work hard early to take up a forward position.

After striking interference passing the 1,000m, his mount failed to finish the race off.

RACE 11

GOLD TEN SIXTY-ONE (8th/$26)The horse returned lame near-fore.

RACE 12

AUGUSTANO (6th/$66)Jockey Vlad Duric reported that, from a wide barrier, he had to make some use of his mount early to take up a forward position.

As a result, the gelding was left without a finishing effort.

KING ZOUSTAR (11th/$89)

When questioned about his mount settling back in the field, as opposed to his most recent starts, jockey Zyrul Nor Azman said that he had anticipated settling better than midfield.

But his mount failed to display the necessary pace to do so.